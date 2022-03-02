OU COVID-19 dashboard shows falling case numbers at state, university levels
The OU COVID-19 dashboard updated for the week for Feb. 17-23 and maintained a falling trend of positive cases both on the university and state levels. This update comes after the CDC released new guidelines for COVID-19 prevention based on a community’s severity level, now only requiring high risk areas to mask indoors. Exposed and COVID-19 positive individuals should also wear masks, according to the CDC.
Sooners defeat West Virginia 72-59 at home, Tanner Groves drops double-double
Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) 72-59 in Norman on Tuesday night. Senior forward Tanner Groves notched a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double while shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range to lead the Sooners, marking his second straight double-double.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 16 points in his final regular-season contest in Norman and junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points. Senior guard Umoja Gibson scored eight points on his senior night and junior forward Jacob Groves added nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.
'The responses have been great': Diamond Dawgs reopens under new ownership
Diamond Dawgs, a specialty hot dog joint, reopened Thursday, Feb. 17 on Campus Corner. The shop originally closed in July and only opened on game days last fall. Travis Case, who also owns Sideline Bar and Grill, took over the shop in mid-February. Case said that business has been going well since the reopening. Although the main menu items have stayed the same, Case said the menu has been adjusted. It still includes popular items such as the Wonderboy, which is a corn dog wrapped in Cap’n Crunch batter, and the margarita helmet.
Wednesday, Mar. 2
Women's basketball @ Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. | Stillwater, OK
Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma
7 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 3
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Friday, Mar. 4
Baseball @ LSU
3 p.m. | Houston, TX
Men's tennis @ Arizona
5 p.m. | Tucson, AZ
Women's gymnastics vs. Michigan
7:45 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Saturday, Mar. 5
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Rowing vs. Kansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Baseball @ UCLA
11 a.m. | Houston, TX
Soccer vs. Oral Roberts
1 p.m.
Women's basketball vs. Kansas
2 p.m.
Men's basketball @ Kansas State
3 p.m. | Manhattan, KS
Soccer vs. Rogers State
4 p.m.
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
8 p.m. | More information
Sunday, Mar. 6
Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship
Tulsa, OK
Women's tennis vs Illinois
11 a.m.
Men's gymnastics @ Springfield/William & Mary
11 a.m. | Springfield, MA
Men's tennis @ Arizona State
1 p.m. | Tempe, AZ
Women's gymnastics @ Denton Quad
2 p.m. | Denton, TX
University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream
3 p.m. | More information
Monday, Mar. 7
Softball vs. Minnesota
5 p.m.
