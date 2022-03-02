COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks. 

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

OU COVID-19 dashboard shows falling case numbers at state, university levels

The OU COVID-19 dashboard updated for the week for Feb. 17-23 and maintained a falling trend of positive cases both on the university and state levels. This update comes after the CDC released new guidelines for COVID-19 prevention based on a community’s severity level, now only requiring high risk areas to mask indoors. Exposed and COVID-19 positive individuals should also wear masks, according to the CDC.

Tanner Groves

Senior forward/center Tanner Groves during the game against Oklahoma State on Feb. 26

Sooners defeat West Virginia 72-59 at home, Tanner Groves drops double-double

Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) 72-59 in Norman on Tuesday night. Senior forward Tanner Groves notched a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double while shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range to lead the Sooners, marking his second straight double-double.

Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 16 points in his final regular-season contest in Norman and junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points. Senior guard Umoja Gibson scored eight points on his senior night and junior forward Jacob Groves added nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

  'Next play': Why Kelbie Washington, Michael Neal stuck together from Norman High to OU basketball 

Diamond Dawgs

Diamond Dawgs decorated for St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021. File photo.

'The responses have been great': Diamond Dawgs reopens under new ownership

Diamond Dawgs, a specialty hot dog joint, reopened Thursday, Feb. 17 on Campus Corner. The shop originally closed in July and only opened on game days last fall. Travis Case, who also owns Sideline Bar and Grill, took over the shop in mid-February. Case said that business has been going well since the reopening. Although the main menu items have stayed the same, Case said the menu has been adjusted. It still includes popular items such as the Wonderboy, which is a corn dog wrapped in Cap’n Crunch batter, and the margarita helmet. 

OU men's basketball summits West Virginia 72-59 on senior night

Wednesday, Mar. 2

Women's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 6:30 p.m. | Stillwater, OK

Soccer vs. Central Oklahoma

  • 7 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 3

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, Mar. 4 

Baseball @ LSU

  • 3 p.m. | Houston, TX

Men's tennis @ Arizona

  • 5 p.m. | Tucson, AZ

Women's gymnastics vs. Michigan

  • 7:45 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Saturday, Mar. 5

Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship

  • Tulsa, OK

Rowing vs. Kansas State

  • Oklahoma City, OK

Baseball @ UCLA

  • 11 a.m. | Houston, TX

Soccer vs. Oral Roberts

  • 1 p.m.

Women's basketball vs. Kansas

  • 2 p.m.

Men's basketball @ Kansas State

  • 3 p.m. | Manhattan, KS

Soccer vs. Rogers State

  • 4 p.m.

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Sunday, Mar. 6

Wrestling @ Big 12 Championship

  • Tulsa, OK

Women's tennis vs Illinois

  • 11 a.m.

Men's gymnastics @ Springfield/William & Mary

  • 11 a.m. | Springfield, MA

Men's tennis @ Arizona State

  • 1 p.m. | Tempe, AZ

Women's gymnastics @ Denton Quad

  • 2 p.m. | Denton, TX

University Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Monday, Mar. 7

Softball vs. Minnesota

  • 5 p.m.

Load comments