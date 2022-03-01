OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 72-59 win over West Virginia

Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) 72-59 in Norman on Tuesday night, sweeping the season series with the Mountaineers.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 17 points and 10 rebounds and shot 7-for-11 from the field. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting while junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s win:
Seniors honored
Goldwire, guard Marvin Johnson and forward Ethan Chargois were recognized during senior night festivities pregame. The trio’s NCAA eligibility expires after this season.
Despite having no family members in attendance, Goldwire ended the last home game of his career with a bang.
“I saw him have command of the team down the stretch,” OU coach Porter Moser said postgame. “I saw him make some plays, get to the rim, get fouled, make his free throws and make a big strip and steal. I just thought he was fresher.”
Senior guard Umoja Gibson was also honored despite having one year of eligibility left. Moser said Monday that Gibson hasn’t made a decision on his future yet, and wanted to go through senior night to be recognized in case he departs Norman before next season.
With the exception of Gibson, all of OU’s seniors were one-year transfers. Goldwire came from Duke, Johnson from Eastern Illinois and Chargois from SMU. With the win, the seniors still have a chance for one last run to the NCAA Tournament to end their careers.
Gibson transferred from North Texas in 2020 and entered the contest averaging 10.6 points per game during his Oklahoma career. The Waco native finished with eight points on 4-for-9 shooting against the Mountaineers
“I just want to give a quick little shoutout to Mo Gibson,” Groves said. “Maybe he wasn’t knocking down 3s, but he had some incredible cuts that got guys open and he was able to even get to the rim a couple of times and score for us. His cutting alone was just huge for us.”
𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘴.@EthanChargois @KnownAs_Moja @j_gold11 @_MarvinJohnson #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/1KE8V85NAb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 2, 2022
Groves continues hot streak
Tanner Groves wasn’t afraid to be physical on Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-10 big man didn’t back down in the post, tying a season-high 10 rebounds and picking up his second straight double-double of the season. Groves posterized West Virginia forward Pauly Paulicap with a ferocious slam with 6:31 left in the game.
𝘖𝘯. 𝘠𝘰𝘶𝘳. 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘥.@tannergroves | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/c4LNPb9RPL— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 2, 2022
“Tanner has been getting the rebounds in traffic,” Moser said. “And that is the difference. I think early on he might have been going up with one hand and holding the guy with one hand and I think he's really going after everything with two hands right now.”
However, Groves’ scoring didn’t just come from the paint. He knocked down two clutch 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the contest and added a free throw.
“He just stepped into his shot confidently, getting some separation,” Moser said. “If I had to pinpoint it, he’s embracing physicality and not worrying about it, just embracing it.”
𝐅𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐇𝐈𝐌 🍴@tannergroves with OU's last 𝑬𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻 points! 📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/VmOf1Rh0LM pic.twitter.com/1tY9qLiqn3— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 2, 2022
Defense dominates
Coming off one of its strongest defensive performances of conference play in its win over Oklahoma State, Oklahoma followed up with another solid outing defensively on Tuesday.
OU held WVU to just a 38 percent shooting clip and forced 15 turnovers. The Sooners also recorded 10 steals and Hill recorded a block.
“Overall, I was really pleased with how we guarded and did some things,” Moser said. “We got some key stops. I thought they really hurt us on the boards early in the first half, but that’s what they do and I thought we were better in the second half.”
Moser’s group turned offense into defense, scoring 23 points off turnovers in the win. The Sooners also held West Virginia guard Sean McNeil, who entered Tuesday’s contest averaging 12.5 points per game, to just five points on 1-for-8 shooting.
OU also contained WVU guard Taz Sherman for the most part, as he finished with just 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting despite entering the game averaging 18.3 points, second most in the Big 12.
“I know (Sherman) had a really good shot,” Moser said. “I thought (forward Jalen Bridges) hit a couple… but McNeil, (guard Malik Curry) is playing as good as anybody, those guys are really good. And so we're not gonna hold them from making shots, they're good shot makers."
Noland returns
Freshman guard C.J. Noland returned to the hardwood on Tuesday after missing Saturday’s win against Oklahoma State with a knee injury.
Noland’s knee appeared healed as he led a 9-0 Oklahoma run with 11:47 left in the first half, knocking down a 3-pointer and sinking a layup.
The Waxahachie, Texas native contributed five points on 2-for-4 shooting and dished two assists. He also finished with a team-high 17 bench minutes and an impressive plus-minus rating of 12.
“C.J. came in and he was getting some good things done,” Moser said. “That’s what you need at this time, if you can get guys that are coming in contributing, finding multiple guys. You can’t win in this league if only one or two guys are having good games.”
Moser has emphasized the importance of depth in order for his group to make a run. Noland, who entered the game averaging 4.2 points, could be an X-factor the Sooners have been looking for off the bench.
Sparse stadium
The Lloyd Noble Center’s crowd was visibly underwhelming on Tuesday night.
The student section, which usually is the strong suit of the crowd, was less than half-full while the upper bowl was sparsely dotted with fans.
The lack of energy from spectators appeared to affect the Sooners at times, as they endured two combined eight-minute scoring droughts in the first half. OU led 28-14 with 4:23 left in the first half but allowed the Mountaineers to feed off the absence of noise and rally a 10-0 run to end the half.
OU entered the second half up just four points but was able to finish strong, outscoring WVU 44-35 to end the game, despite the less-than-ideal atmosphere. Official attendance figures haven’t been released by Oklahoma athletics at the time of this publication.
Next, the Sooners travel to take on Kansas State in their regular season finale at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in Manhattan.
