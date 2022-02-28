'The responses have been great': Diamond Dawgs reopens under new ownership

Diamond Dawgs, a specialty hot dog joint, reopened Thursday, Feb. 17 on Campus Corner.
The shop originally closed in July and only opened on game days last fall. Travis Case, who also owns Sideline Bar and Grill, took over the shop in mid-February.
“I already have Sideline, so it just kind of made sense,” Case said. “We're already in the area and we already know the customers, and adding some late night food options to our portfolio is a good idea.”
Case said that business has been going well since the reopening.
“The opening weekend was fantastic and it exceeded all my expectations,” Case said. “We have a really good staff in place at Sideline that was able to help, and we know the vendors, the location and the people. It made it as easy as it could have been. We actually ran out of food Friday night.”
Although the main menu items have stayed the same, Case said the menu has been adjusted. It still includes popular items such as the Wonderboy, which is a corn dog wrapped in Cap’n Crunch batter, and the margarita helmet.
“We've made the menu a little bit smaller to run it more efficiently on our end,” Case said. “We're going to focus on what's the most popular items and making them the best, the fastest and in the greatest possible way for the client.”
Diamond Dawgs is located at 753 Asp Ave. in Norman. The shop is currently open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday-Friday, and from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Case said he is looking to expand the hours over the next couple of weeks as business continues.
“The responses have been great,” Case said. “People are just as excited as we are that we're back open. We’re excited to rebuild the Diamond Dawgs brand and make it a staple on campus.”
