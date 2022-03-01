OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.
🤸 #Big12GYM 𝙂𝙮𝙢𝙣𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠Gymnasts ⤵️Kendra Combs, @WVUGymnastics Jessica Hutchinson, @DU_Gymnastics Event Specialist ⤵️Maddie Diab, @CycloneGYM Newcomer ⤵️Jordan Bowers, @OU_WGymnastics 📰 https://t.co/18kYke8oMd pic.twitter.com/tYPja6ASgp— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 1, 2022
Following No. 2 Oklahoma’s (10-2, 1-0) 198.100-197.750 loss to No. 3 Florida (10-0, 6-0), Bowers garnered her fourth Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award this season.
Bowers earned the honor after posting a 9.925 on vault and a 9.925 on floor against the Gators. Bowers is ranked No. 4 in the country on vault, averaging a 9.915.
Bowers and the Sooners next face No 1. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) in their last home meet at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4 on ESPN2.
