OU women's gymnastics: Sooners' Jordan Bowers named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Jordan Bowers

Freshman Jordan Bowers during the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 19

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Bowers was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Following No. 2 Oklahoma’s (10-2, 1-0) 198.100-197.750 loss to No. 3 Florida (10-0, 6-0), Bowers garnered her fourth Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award this season. 

Bowers earned the honor after posting a 9.925 on vault and a 9.925 on floor against the Gators. Bowers is ranked No. 4 in the country on vault, averaging a 9.915.

Bowers and the Sooners next face No 1. Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) in their last home meet at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4 on ESPN2.

