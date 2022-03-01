 Skip to main content
OU wrestling: 9 Sooners garner seeds ahead of 2022 Big 12 Championship tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Mantanona

Senior Anthony Mantanona during the dual against South Dakota State on Feb. 6.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

With the March 5-6 Big 12 Wrestling Championship looming, the conference released its seeding for the tournament on Monday.

Each weight class contains eight seeded and four unseeded wrestlers. Oklahoma landed seeds in nine of 10 weight classes, the 141-pound class being the outlier.

Redshirt freshman Willie McDougald is OU’s highest seeded representative, coming in as the No. 2 seed in the 149-pound class. Oklahoma State’s Kaden Gfeller, who handed McDougald his only loss since he stepped in for injured redshirt senior Mitch Moore, took the No. 1 seed.

Redshirt seniors Anthony Mantanona and Jake Woodley both earned No. 3 seeds in their respective weight classes. Mantanona is preceded in the 174-pound class by two wrestlers ranked in the top 15 nationally while Woodley finds himself behind two wrestlers ranked in the top six nationally in the 197-pound class.

In the 157-pound class, redshirt senior Justin Thomas took the No. 6 seed while defending national champion David Carr of Iowa State sits atop the weight class. Carr defeated Thomas 3-1 when the two met on Jan. 28 in Norman.

Redshirt senior Joey Prata landed a No. 7 seed in the 125-pound class, as did fellow redshirt senior Keegan Moore in the 184-pound class and senior Tony Madrigal in the 133-pound class.

Redshirt senior Joe Grello and redshirt sophomore Josh Heindselman wrapped up the Sooners’ seeded wrestlers in the tournament. Grello took the No. 8 seed in the 165-pound class while Heindselman did the same in the heavyweight class.

Session one of the Big 12 Championship begins at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, March 5 at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa.

