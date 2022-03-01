 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners remain No. 1 in latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylon Snow

Senior infielder Taylon Snow during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma (15-0) remained ranked No. 1 in the latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.

The Sooners earned the top spot with 623 first-place votes. Future SEC opponent Alabama is right behind, receiving 599 points at No. 2. Last year’s national runner-up Florida State received 573 votes at No. 3, while Florida garnered 547 at No. 4 and UCLA was given 526 to round out the top five.

This season, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents 137-16 in 15 games and has hammered 40 home runs as a team. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ pitching staff had been dominant, as it didn’t allow an earned run until the 12th game of the season.

The Sooners will have a week off before returning to action for their home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman. 

