OU softball: Sooners remain No. 1 in latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (15-0) remained ranked No. 1 in the latest ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll released on Tuesday.
The Top 4 teams remain steady while UCLA rejoins the Top 5 in Week 3 ‼️1️⃣ @OU_Softball 2️⃣ @AlabamaSB 3️⃣ @FSU_Softball 4️⃣ @GatorsSB 5️⃣ @UCLASoftball @espn #USASoftball Collegiate Top 25 Poll → https://t.co/jjgimplxsp pic.twitter.com/D3jLMljqSr— USA Softball (@USASoftball) March 1, 2022
The Sooners earned the top spot with 623 first-place votes. Future SEC opponent Alabama is right behind, receiving 599 points at No. 2. Last year’s national runner-up Florida State received 573 votes at No. 3, while Florida garnered 547 at No. 4 and UCLA was given 526 to round out the top five.
This season, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents 137-16 in 15 games and has hammered 40 home runs as a team. Meanwhile, the Sooners’ pitching staff had been dominant, as it didn’t allow an earned run until the 12th game of the season.
The Sooners will have a week off before returning to action for their home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.
