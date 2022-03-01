OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners finish 1st at Southern Highlands Collegiate, Patrick Welch captures individual title

No. 1 Oklahoma scored its third consecutive team title on Tuesday, finishing up the third round at the Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament at the Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas with a victory.
The Sooners took a quick lead after round one, and maintained first place through all 54 holes. Oklahoma finished on top of No. 5 Pepperdine (833, -31), No. 15 Texas (835, -29), No. 24 Florida (844, -20), and No. 12 Georgia Tech (845, -19). OU shot 826 as a team through the tournament, good for 38 under par.
Senior Patrick Welch took home the individual title, shooting a 67 on Tuesday, good for five under par. Through three rounds, he managed a 202, three under par better than the next best competitor. Welch carded five birdies through Tuesday’s 18 holes, and did not shoot above par on a single hole. With the win, Welch earned a PGA Tour start.
"It's been a great start to our spring season," OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. "We came out hot in (the Puerto Rico Classic) to beat a really good field. It's just been an amazing job from all of our guys so far.
"(Redshirt senior Chris Gotterup) obviously went down to Puerto Rico and won, and then for Patrick Welch to come out here and win is just phenomenal. Really proud of how he handled everything coming down the stretch today."
Freshman Drew Goodman finished tied for second place through all three rounds, shooting a 205 overall, good for 11 under par. Senior Logan McAllister dropped slightly during round three, and finished tied for seventh overall. He ended the tournament shooting a 207.
Sophomore Ben Lorenz improved his placement through round three, and ended in 26th place. He managed a 213 through the tournament, good for three under par. Redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. finished the tournament tied for 41st place. He shot a 216 overall, good for exactly par.
Gotterup, the unanimous No. 1 college golfer in the country, finished tied for 50th place. He fell 10 spots through round three, and shot a 218 overall, two over par.
"Our guys just kept doing their job for the whole round, and that's what you have to do," Hybl said in the release. "You have to be super disciplined around this golf course. Southern Highlands popped its head through the last day and a half — it got firmer and faster. I'm just really proud of how we pulled off some shots and made putts when we had to."
As a team, the Sooners shot a very smooth round three, carding a par on 63 of 90 total holes. Oklahoma will now look forward to the men’s National Invitation Tournament from March 18-19 at the Omni Tucson National Resort in Tucson, Arizona.
"This team is just so tough and gritty," Hybl said in the release. "They've really got a never say die mentality. We've been fortunate to get off to some really good starts, but this group just finishes it too. I think that's what makes this group special."
