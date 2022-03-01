 Skip to main content
OU men's tennis: Sooners' Jordan Hasson named Big 12 Player of the Week

  • Updated
Jordan Hasson

Freshman Jordan Hasson during the match against Nebraska on Jan. 23

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Hasson was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after going 2-0 in two matches last week.

Most recently, Hasson took down Marko Miladinovic, 6-2 and 6-3, in OU’s 4-3 loss to No. 4 Baylor on Feb. 27. In the Sooners’ 7-0 sweep of No. 18 Texas A&M on Feb. 25, Hasson recorded a three-set victory over the Aggies’ Pierce Rollins, 6-7, 6-3 and 7-6.

The 22 year-old from Israel became the second Sooner to earn the conference’s weekly honors this season, joining junior teammate Alex Martinez. Hasson ranks No. 70 nationally and was one of the first Sooners to earn 20 wins this spring.

Hasson and the No. 20 Sooners return to action at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, when they travel to Tuscon to take on Arizona. Hasson will have the opportunity to notch another ranked win as he squares off with No. 82 Herman Hoeyeraal. 

