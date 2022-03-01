OU men's tennis: Sooners' Jordan Hasson named Big 12 Player of the Week

Oklahoma freshman Jordan Hasson was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after going 2-0 in two matches last week.
𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 😤Jordan Hasson was named the @Big12Conference Player of the Week! #WeAreOU📰 | https://t.co/IX07gY7w3v pic.twitter.com/t6ODvFQhni— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) March 1, 2022
Most recently, Hasson took down Marko Miladinovic, 6-2 and 6-3, in OU’s 4-3 loss to No. 4 Baylor on Feb. 27. In the Sooners’ 7-0 sweep of No. 18 Texas A&M on Feb. 25, Hasson recorded a three-set victory over the Aggies’ Pierce Rollins, 6-7, 6-3 and 7-6.
The 22 year-old from Israel became the second Sooner to earn the conference’s weekly honors this season, joining junior teammate Alex Martinez. Hasson ranks No. 70 nationally and was one of the first Sooners to earn 20 wins this spring.
Hasson and the No. 20 Sooners return to action at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, when they travel to Tuscon to take on Arizona. Hasson will have the opportunity to notch another ranked win as he squares off with No. 82 Herman Hoeyeraal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.