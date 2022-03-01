OU COVID-19 dashboard shows falling case numbers at state, university levels

The OU COVID-19 dashboard updated for the week for Feb. 17-23 and maintained a falling trend of positive cases both on the university and state levels.
This update comes after the CDC released new guidelines for COVID-19 prevention based on a community’s severity level, now only requiring high risk areas to mask indoors. Exposed and COVID-19 positive individuals should also wear masks, according to the CDC.
From Feb. 17-23, the university performed 80 COVID-19 tests with eight positives, or a positive case percentage of 10 percent. This is down from last week’s 10 positive cases out of 85 tests performed, or 11.76 percent.
Cleveland County’s cases declined, with only 450 positive cases this week from the 762 cases from Feb. 10-16. Oklahoma saw a similar dip in new cases with only 6,391 from last week’s recorded 10,074 new cases and a seven-day average of 913, as of Feb. 23, according to the dashboard.
As of Mar. 1, Oklahoma has risen further to 17th place in cases per 100,000, but the actual number has dropped to 21 cases per 100,000 from last week’s 29 cases, according to The New York Times. The Times also recorded a decrease in daily average to 831 cases in Oklahoma, but an increase in new cases to 2,106 on Feb. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.