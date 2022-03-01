 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners' Chazz Martinez named Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
OU vs. UT-Arlington Baseball

The OU Baseball team watches the game from the dugout against UT-Arlington, Oct. 6, 2019.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore pitcher Chazz Martinez was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Tuesday.

The left-hander tallied 14 strikeouts in seven innings on Sunday against Northwestern State, scattering only three hits and walking one batter. No batter who faced Martinez reached third base.

In his two starts for the Sooners this season, the Orange Coast College transfer is 1-0 and has rung up 19 strikeouts while allowing only seven hits, one walk and one unearned run in 11.2 innings.

Martinez and Oklahoma next face No. 8 LSU at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at the Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

