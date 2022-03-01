OU men's gymnastics: Sooners' Vitaliy Guimaraes named MPSF Gymnast of the Week

Oklahoma senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week following a stellar showing on the first day of the Winter Cup last weekend.
MPSF Gymnast of the Week (Mar. 1):Vitaliy Guimaraes @OU_MGymnastics *83.950 in first all-around of the season to win Winter Cup Title (Feb. 25).*Earns Spot on U.S. Senior National Team. *First-Place on floor (14.250), second-place pommel horse (14.350). pic.twitter.com/eWjiyq34fj— MPSF Men's Gym (@MPSFMensGym) March 1, 2022
The three time All-American tallied an all-around score of 83.950 en route to a Winter Cup victory on Feb. 25 in Frisco, Texas. The win guaranteed a spot for Guimaraes on the U.S. Senior National Team.
Guimaraes’ immaculate performance included a first place finish on floor with a 14.250 along with second place on pommel horse with a career-high 14.350. Guimaraes also landed a 14.450 on vault, 13.900 on parallel bars, 13.600 on still rings and 13.400 on high bar.
Guimaraes and the Sooners will now regroup for NCAA competition against Springfield and William & Mary at 11 a.m. CT on March 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
