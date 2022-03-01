OU softball: Jana Johns, Jordy Bahl claim Big 12 Player, Pitcher of the Week after Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns earned Big 12 Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, on Tuesday.
🧹 𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 🧹Johns, Bahl collect @Big12Conference weekly honors » https://t.co/zIw1n6BVXP#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/ydDYwNsro6— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 1, 2022
During the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last weekend, Bahl compiled 16 strikeouts across 8.1 innings in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) 9-8 10-inning win against No. 17 Tennessee (9-6) on Feb. 26. The right-hander's strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since left-hander Giselle Juarez struck out 16 vs. Wisconsin in the NCAA Norman Regional in 2019.
Bahl ended the tournament with 17.1 innings pitched and 31 strikeouts, while she allowed just seven hits and six runs.
Over the weekend, Johns went 6-for-14 and blasted four home runs with nine RBIs. She’s now tied for second on the team in home runs with seven, alongside redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo.
Johns also batted .429 and slugged 1.357 in the tournament while producing her second career two-homer game against Tennessee. Tuesday's accolade marks the redshirt senior infielder’s first time garnering the award this season.
No. 1 OU (15-0) will have a week off before returning to action for its home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.