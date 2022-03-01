 Skip to main content
OU softball: Jana Johns, Jordy Bahl claim Big 12 Player, Pitcher of the Week after Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
Jana Johns

Senior infielder Jana Johns during the Women’s College World Series championship game against Florida State on June 8.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl and redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns earned Big 12 Pitcher and Player of the Week honors, respectively, on Tuesday. 

During the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last weekend, Bahl compiled 16 strikeouts across 8.1 innings in No. 1 Oklahoma’s (15-0) 9-8 10-inning win against No. 17 Tennessee (9-6) on Feb. 26. The right-hander's strikeouts were the most by a Sooners pitcher since left-hander Giselle Juarez struck out 16 vs. Wisconsin in the NCAA Norman Regional in 2019.

Bahl ended the tournament with 17.1 innings pitched and 31 strikeouts, while she allowed just seven hits and six runs.

Over the weekend, Johns went 6-for-14 and blasted four home runs with nine RBIs. She’s now tied for second on the team in home runs with seven, alongside redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo.

Johns also batted .429 and slugged 1.357 in the tournament while producing her second career two-homer game against Tennessee. Tuesday's accolade marks the redshirt senior infielder’s first time garnering the award this season. 

No. 1 OU (15-0) will have a week off before returning to action for its home opener against Minnesota (9-6) at 5 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7, in Norman.

