OU basketball: Sooners defeat West Virginia 72-59 at home, Tanner Groves drops double-double

Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) defeated West Virginia (14-16, 3-14) 72-59 in Norman on Tuesday night.
Senior forward Tanner Groves notched a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double while shooting 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from 3-point range to lead the Sooners, marking his second straight double-double.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 16 points in his final regular-season contest in Norman and junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 points. Senior guard Umoja Gibson scored eight points on his senior night and junior forward Jacob Groves added nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.
OU’s defense played a critical role in the contest. It held West Virginia to just 37.7 percent shooting from the field. Additionally, the Sooners forced 15 Mountaineers turnovers. Guard Malik Curry led West Virginia with 17 points off the bench.
The Sooners were outrebounded by West Virginia 32-25, and allowed the Mountaineers to collect 16 offensive rebounds to OU’s five. Despite that, Oklahoma’s 40 percent shooting from 3-point range and 52.9 percent shooting from the field propelled it to the win.
Next, Oklahoma takes on Kansas State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 in Manhattan for its regular season finale.
