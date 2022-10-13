Best of Norman 2022: Hobby stores

Guestroom Records

Guestroom Records started out as two friends selling vinyl records from the back of their truck at concerts in Norman and has since evolved into two record stores and a record label.

This record store offers an array of genres and artists, like Taylor Swift, Pixies and A Tribe Called Quest. Visitors can sell their records, buy new and used ones, or order an album.

The store has a laid-back, comfortable feel, with natural light, music posters and rows of vinyl records to sift through. It also sells cassette tapes and CDs and features a section where visitors can find hidden gems for under $5.

Guestroom Records also hosts Record Store Day every year on the third Saturday of April. On this day, record stores around the world sell exclusive vinyl, like limited edition reissues.The company also has its own record label, and visitors can purchase exclusive Guestroom vinyl at its Record Store Day event.

For all music lovers, this place is the jam.

Wizard’s Asylum Comics and Games

There may not be real wizards at Wizard’s Asylum Comics and Games, but visitors will feel like one. With board games, trading card games, role-playing games and comics galore, Wizard’s Asylum is a sight to behold.

Visitors are greeted with shelves of board games to the right, role-playing games to the left and comics lining the back walls. In the front, glass cabinets display a vast collection of “Magic: The Gathering” cards.

This store has the latest comics and graphic novels for anyone looking to keep up with their favorite series. It also has a wide variety of board games to buy, from old classics to complex strategy games.

Unsure whether a game will be fun? The store offers various demo games to try in-store before purchasing.

The back of the store has tables lined up for anyone to go in and play on. There’s usually always someone playing“Magic: The Gathering” or setting up a miniature battlefield for “Warhammer 40,000.”

It hosts “Magic: The Gathering” tournaments on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; “Pokemon Trading Card Game” tournaments every Thursday night; “Digimon” every Sunday; and “Dragon Ball Super Card Game” every other Wednesday

On Saturdays, customers can dive into “Dungeons and Dragons” campaigns, which are open to newcomers and anyone looking for a new fantasy journey.

Wizard’s Asylum unites lovers of comic books and fantasy games within its walls of community and magic.

Sandalwood and Sage

The world needs a little more love, and that is what Sandalwood and Sage, a spiritual shop with a relaxing atmosphere, looks to bring to Norman Main Street.

The burning incense creates a calm, spiritual experience mixed with soothing music for visitors throughout the store.

Sandalwood and Sage offers a variety of traditional and religious items from artwork to herbs. Shiny jewelry and gemstones glisten underneath the glass tables adjacent to the unique apparel, candles and decor.

The store opened 15 years ago on Main Street by Natasha Rice and Debra Clark. They both were owners of local stores Mystic Forest Treasures and Prairie Moons in the 1990s.

It participates in the Norman Art Walk on the second Friday of every month. It offers artwork from local artists and hosts live music performances.

It also has weekly guest speakers who discuss topics like spirituality and healing.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, the owners hope to increase events each month, like wreath-making in the winter.

