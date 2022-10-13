Best of Norman 2022: Dessert

Rusty’s Custard Factory

When it comes to Saturday night hang outs with sweet treats involved, Rusty’s Custard Factory in Norman is a long time favorite.

The custard store opened in 2001 and was named after its owner, Russell “Rusty” Rasmussen. It is a well-known gem in Norman and has been featured on Travel OK, the state’s official tourism website.

Located in the heart of Main Street, the custard store has indoor and outdoor seating and a customizable menu featuring specialty items like floats, shakes, concretes, malts and sundaes. With flavors such as banana and chocolate and various toppings, “you can get something new everyday,” Rasmussen said.

According to Rasmussen, “variety is part of his store’s charm.”

“We pride ourselves on our customer service, product quality and keeping clean stores,” Rasmussen said. “I think that has allowed us to be open for the amount of time that we have. … We haven't changed.”

Rasmussen attributes the store’s success to its loyal customers.

“It’s the people who drive our business. We’ve transcended two generations now,” Rasmussen said. “Our customers who were dating in college and came down here for date nights. Now their kids are eating here. Norman has some great long-standing legacy businesses, and I’m glad we’re part of that.”

Rasmussen said loyal customers also inspired some of the establishment’s menu items. The Cherry Bomb, a vanilla concrete with cherry and Heath Bar, is one of many special orders that have become a part of Rusty’s regular offerings.

“We had a customer come in who wanted cherry and Heath Bars in his concrete, so we tried it and thought it was good,” Rasmussen said. “Later, we had another customer come in and asked if he wanted to try it, and he agreed. When we asked what the thought of it, he said, ‘It’s the bomb,’ and the name was made.”

Rasmussen recommends their bestseller, the ”Union Boss,” which is a chocolate concrete mixed with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, peanut butter and hot fudge.

“I’m a peanut butter guy,” Rasmussen said. I love peanut butter. It’s all over the menu. We have Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Reese's Pieces, Butterfinger, Nutter Butters and even liquid peanut butter. It just does really well. I don’t think you can miss with it.”

Another popular mix and current second bestseller, he said, is the ”Love Machine,” which is a vanilla concrete with chocolate flakes and strawberries.

“There’s just something for everybody,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a place where you can come after the game or a date night and just sit and enjoy. That’s what makes this place: our customers.”

Rusty’s is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and extends its hours to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Apple Tree Chocolate

Apple Tree Chocolate is a perfect place to satisfy a sweet tooth. Originally located on Campus Corner, the chocolate shop has recently relocated to Main Street, where it operates from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Apple Tree Chocolate’s menu includes gelato, fudge, truffles, caramel apples, pretzels, almond bark, chocolate strawberries and various other candies. The store also offers gifts and goodie bags with mugs and handmade cotton candy for customers to share.

La Baguette

La Baguette, located on West Main Street, has been satisfying sweet and savory cravings since 1984.

The store features indoor seating where customers can enjoy a wide variety of items, such as quick breakfast bites, pies, dessert bars, tarts, cupcakes, choux pastries and cookies. La Baguette also offers cakes such as their Vanilla Bliss and German Chocolate cakes.

If customers are preparing for personal events, La Baguette offers specialty cakes for birthdays, weddings and graduations.

La Baguette is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Readers' choice

1. Baked Bear

2. La Baguette

3. Hurt's Donuts