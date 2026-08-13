ORED files to stop arena, parking garage work

This post tracks developments in the case filed by Oklahomans for Responsible Economic Development against multiple authorities, including the city of Norman, in regard to the city-approved Rock Creek Entertainment District.

Temporary injunction sought

Aug. 13: The plaintiffs filed a motion for temporary injunction, seeking to prevent the defendants from moving forward with construction or financing of the Rock Creek Entertainment District arena and accompanying parking garage while the lawsuit is pending.

Hearing scheduled

Aug. 7: A notice has been filed regarding a hearing for the plaintiffs' motion for summary judgment on their first cause of action. It will be included in the hearing to consider some defendants' motions to dismiss on Sept. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Summary judgment motion

Aug. 6: ORED filed a motion for a summary judgment on its first cause of action, which claims the city violated requirements of the Local Development Act.

The motion claims that under the act and the tax increment finance, or TIF, project plan, the defendants can't lawfully carry out the project.

Hearing scheduled; TIF Authority, city double down

Aug. 5: A dismissal hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 8 at 2:30 p.m. to be overseen by Cleveland County Judge Michael Tupper.

The hearing is for the motions to dismiss filed by the city, Norman Tax Increment Finance Authority and UNP North, LLC, as well as UNP North, LLC's motion for a partial summary judgment.

The hearing notices do not include the Cleveland County Recreational and Entertainment Facilities Authority's motion to dismiss.

Read below for other filings from this day.

The TIF Authority filed a response following ORED's objection to the authority's initial motion to dismiss.

The filing states the plaintiffs' response confirms the authority's argument. It states the plaintiffs did not identify a reason for the authority to be held to the same duties the city is through the Local Development Act.

The city of Norman also filed a response following ORED's objection to the city's motion to dismiss. The city is again asking the court to grant its partial motion to dismiss three of the plaintiffs' five allegations.

The new filing states that, even accepting ORED's allegations, the plaintiffs are seeking to impose requirements that the Local Development Act and Oklahoma Open Meetings Act don't contain.

Partial summary judgment motion

Aug. 4: UNP North, LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of the OU Foundation, filed a motion for partial summary judgment, requesting a ruling against one of the plaintiffs’ five claims in particular.

That claim states the city of Norman violated the Open Meetings Act at its first public hearing for the Rock Creek Entertainment District on Sept. 3, 2024, when it limited public comments to two minutes instead of three and required comments be in the form of questions.

UNP North, LLC’s motion states Norman City Council adhered to the Local Development Act by informing residents the meeting’s purpose was to share information and give the community a chance to ask questions.

Motion to dismiss

July 27: The Cleveland County Recreational and Entertainment Facilities Authority filed a motion to dismiss all of the plaintiffs’ claims.

“The claims against the Authority are so wholly unsupported by any factual allegation of wrongful conduct that they border on frivolous,” the motion reads.

UNP North, LLC motion; ORED objections

July 24: UNP North, LLC filed a motion to dismiss all of the plaintiffs’ claims. The motion states the plaintiffs have opposed the development for years, but did not previously raise legal concerns.

“None of the alleged legal flaws they have newly discovered lead to their longsought desire of preventing the Development,” the motion reads.

The motion states the plaintiffs provide no claims upon which relief can be granted.

The same day, ORED filed two objections in response to motions to dismiss from the city of Norman and the Norman Tax Increment Finance Authority.

ORED’s objection states the city’s motion is based on flawed readings of the Oklahoma Constitution, which requires enterprise areas, such as University North Park, to exhibit economic stagnation or decline for a city to grant tax increment financing incentives.

“The City's assertions are incorrect …,” ORED's objection states. “The Plaintiffs' Petition specifically alleges that the University Northpark area where the Arena TIF Districts would be located is most definitely not exhibiting economic stagnation or decline, and the Plaintiffs have therefore stated a valid claim that the Arena TIF Project is unconstitutional."

ORED states the TIF authority is named in the lawsuit because it is a public trust whose responsibilities include managing the Rock Creek Entertainment District project plan and economic development agreement.

“The principal point of the Plaintiffs' claims against (the Norman Tax Increment Finance Authority) is that it would be unlawful for (the authority) to implement an unlawful Project Plan,” ORED’s motion reads. “It does not matter one bit whether (the authority) did or did not take any action to 'enact' or 'approve' the Project Plan, the TIF Ordinance, the Resolution enacting the statutory review committee, or the Agenda for the September 3, 2024 Meeting at Norman City Hall.”

Motions to dismiss

July 6: The city of Norman and the Norman Tax Increment Finance Authority motioned to dismiss the lawsuit, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

The authority’s motion claims ORED’s allegations provide no facts that the authority committed any act entitling the plaintiffs to relief against the authority.

The city of Norman is seeking dismissal of three of the plaintiffs’ five allegations on the same basis.

ORED’s two allegations not included in the motion allege the city did not adopt a project plan in accordance with the local development act and that the city did not follow statutory review committee mandates under the act.

Lawsuit filed

June 23: ORED filed a lawsuit against multiple authorities, including the city of Norman, seeking to halt the city-approved Rock Creek Entertainment District.

The lawsuit is against the city of Norman, Norman’s Tax Increment Finance Authority, Cleveland County Recreational and Entertainment Facilities Authority and UNP North, LLC.

The lawsuit lists 45 plaintiffs who, according to ORED, believe Norman City Council violated Oklahoma Constitution when it approved the Rock Creek Entertainment District tax increment financing, or TIF, project.

Council balks

April 14: Council failed to hear an agenda item that would have helped determine if council has the authority to hold a public vote on TIF districts.

Intent to sue

March 6, 2026: ORED sent the city of Norman a letter stating the organization’s intent to sue the city and Cleveland County, claiming the municipalities violated the Open Meetings Act in connection with the adoption of and attempt to move forward with the entertainment district project plan.

The letter stated ORED wanted to work with Council to put the entertainment district to a public vote.

Further resources

Read more about the district

Read more about TIF districts

This story was edited by Reagan Rozzi.