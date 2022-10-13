Best of Norman 2022: Pizza

New York Pizza & Pasta

If you’re on the hunt for authentic homemade pizza and pasta and a fun hangout spot, look no further than New York Pizza & Pasta on Campus Corner.

With a friendly staff and a dimly lit, intimate atmosphere, New York Pizza & Pasta provides a homey feel that’s unique to Norman. When walking in, you’re immediately greeted with a warm hello, and just minutes later, you’re eating what tastes like a real homemade meal.

It’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a college student missing mom’s cooking or someone who just simply loves Italian food. As its slogan says, it’s a place like home.

You’re hard pressed to find anyone else with as much of a passion for Italian cooking as Danny Falcone, the owner and chef. Having been in the restaurant business for 40 years, his care for his food and customers shows.

Its menu boasts a wide variety of options, offering everything from classic starters such as mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers to fresh salads, calzones, strombolis, chicken wings, sandwiches and desserts. But most importantly, their menu has hand-tossed, freshly baked New York-style pizza and homemade pasta.

“I enjoy cooking, and I enjoy people that enjoy my food,” Falcone said. “It’s an honor and a pleasure when somebody enjoys what you make for them.”

Whether you order a specialty like “The Forgetaboutit” or “The Grandma,” or classics like four cheese pizza and fettuccini alfredo, you can’t go wrong.

“We have real Italian food,” Falcone said. “We use only the best ingredients. We do things differently here. We do it the real Italian way.”

In addition, for those 21 and up, New York Pizza & Pasta has a full-service bar and the longest happy hour on Campus Corner.

On Friday nights at 10:30 p.m., the restaurant hosts karaoke. There’s no better place to sing and dance with your friends while enjoying a slice of pizza and an ice-cold drink, whether it’s a beer or an Italian hand-crafted soda.

The versatility of New York Pizza & Pasta is something that makes it stand out from others. Being on Campus Corner, it’s easy for any Norman resident to get to, and it’s the perfect spot for OU students to pop in when on campus. You can stop by for a quick lunch on your work break, sit and eat a meal with your family or stay for hours chatting with friends while watching sports. The restaurant also offers order pickup and delivery through their website.

“We’ve got good, loyal customers,” Falcone said. “A big majority (are) the kids across the street, but we also have a good local business. We’ve got some good, strong, local regular customers.”

The restaurant’s hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

If you haven’t by now, go to New York Pizza and Pasta for an authentic slice, and stay for the good times.

Hideaway

Hideaway Pizza is a great spot to check out if you’re looking for a classic pie.

Located on Campus Corner, it’s in the perfect spot, and its casual setting and quick seating make it a great place to go for a sudden pizza craving. The staff is excellent, and the atmosphere is family friendly.

With starters like garlic knots and fried mushrooms, and entrees such as build-your-own pizzas, pastas, salads and sub sandwiches, there’s something for everyone. It offers curbside pickup as well as catering.

The restaurant's hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hideaway Pizza is one of Norman’s best in casual family dining, so do yourself a favor and don’t miss out.

Volare

Volare Pizzeria Bar + Lounge, located on Campus Corner, is the place to be if you’re looking for pizza with a great bar selection.

The pizzeria provides a rooftop with a clear view of the University of Oklahoma’s football stadium, and the inside provides a modern feel.

The menu features bar foods such as wings, nachos and their special “crack fries.” The wood-fired pizzas, however, are their real claim to fame.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are 4-11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Volare is the place for top quality food, and even higher quality entertainment.

Readers' choice

1. Hideaway

2. New York Pizza and Pasta

3. Volare