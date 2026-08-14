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Oklahoma elections: Democrats running for U.S. Senate

  • 1 min to read
Markwayne Mullin

The U.S. Senate seat formerly occupied by Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is up for election after his elevation to Secretary of Homeland Security.

 Photo provided

This story is part of our primary election coverage collection, which includes articles from Oklahoma Voice. The election will take place Aug. 25, with early voting Aug. 20-22.

Read more about voting locations:

Jim Priest

A lawyer, minister, and nonprofit leader, Jim Priest said he’ll bring "practical leadership" to D.C. He will prioritize policies that lower grocery costs, keep rural hospitals open and fully fund public schools, including raising teacher pay.

N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas

A Chickasaw citizen raised in Ardmore, N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas believes she’ll bring a "unique and powerful perspective" to politics. She said she’ll fight to preserve tribal sovereignty, addressing the nation’s nursing shortage, and supporting Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers.

Oklahoma Voice is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a nation 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and donations focused on delivering state government news. The Voice maintains full editorial independence. For more stories by Oklahoma Voice go to oklahomavoice.com.

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