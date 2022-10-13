Best of Norman 2022: International food

Wing It: Fusion Cafe

Editors Note: David and Joyce Seo prefer to speak in their native language of Korean, so this story has been translated with the help of their daughter, Grace Seo.

Wing-It: Fusion Cafe is a Korean family-owned restaurant in Norman that is most popular for its Korean-style wings. The owners, Joyce and David Seo, said they strive to bring the comfort of a home-cooked meal to people of all backgrounds.

The Korean fusion restaurant offers chicken wings, rice bowls, rice platters and hot pot, a spicy potato stew. The restaurant also has three sauce options for their wings: garlic soy, teriyaki and hot.

All side dishes are made in-house, including their original cabbage kimchi, stewed potato and pickled daikon, or white radish.

Wing It: Fusion Cafe has been in Oklahoma for around 10 years. Initially, the store was first located in Moore in 2007 and operated by another Korean couple.

The restaurant moved to Norman and, in 2017, David and Joyce took over the business.

“Wing It plans to be here for a long time to serve quality, good Korean food to those who are willing to try and taste a part of our culture,” Joyce said.

The Seo family wanted to further expand their demographic of customers to students at OU and the Norman community.

They recommend that everyone try their wings, adding the different flavorful sauces and “bursts of flavor and crispiness” separate their wings from the traditional American wing.

“Our restaurant not only offers authentic taste, but it is a place that we try to make feel comfortable through the store environment and the food we serve,” Joyce said.

Wing It: Fusion Cafe is located at 760 W. Main Street and is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 12-8 p.m. on Saturday, 3-8 p.m. on Monday and is closed Sunday.

Tatsumaki Ramen & Lounge

Tatsumaki Ramen & Lounge offers a taste of Japan with traditional ramen and sushi.

Tatsumaki was opened in 2016 and is the first authentic Japanese ramen in Norman, according to its website. They offer three different styles of ramen that use tonkotsu, shoyu or miso broths.

Tatsumaki is at 1300 12th Ave. SE and is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reopens from 5-9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

Das Boot Camp

Das Boot Camp serves traditional German dishes with an American twist on the corner of Main Street and Crawford Avenue.

The restaurant opened on Oct. 19, 2012, according to its website. It streams major sporting events inside and has an affordable menu, with each dish costing under $12.

It offers handcrafted beer up to 3 liters. They also provide 3 ounce samples of all beers.

Das Boot Camp is at 229 E. Main St. and is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. It is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Readers' choice

1. Tatsumaki Ramen and Lounge

2. Volcano's

3. Mr Hui's