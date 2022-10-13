Best of Norman 2022: Parks

Reaves Park

Reaves Park, located near campus and not far from Madison Elementary on Jenkins Avenue, is a favorite among students and families in the area.

The park features a children’s playground with swings, slides and climbing walls. The park boasts picnic tables, backstops, a walking and jogging course, sand volleyball, a basketball court and a gazebo. The area also includes large athletic fields where softball and soccer teams can play throughout the season.

Reaves Park hosts numerous events open to the general public throughout the year, including Norman’s Medieval Festival, a Fourth of July celebration, Brewtoberfest and tailgating on game days.

The Veteran’s Memorial, dedicated on Nov. 11, 2008, is a highlight of the park. The memorial, located on the southwest corner of the park, features a star inlaid on the ground with a bronze eagle statue in the center. It is dedicated to people from Cleveland County who served in the armed forces. Names listed on the memorial are updated frequently.

Some areas of the park are under construction as the city advances its Norman Forward projects. Plans are in place to build four additional athletic fields, renovate 10 existing fields and add parking and drive spaces.

Public restrooms are available in the area from April to October, and some parts of the area are handicap accessible.

Lake Thunderbird

Lake Thunderbird State Park is Norman’s closest body of water available for recreational use. Located on State Highway 9, the body of water covers almost 1,874 acres of land and features numerous activities.

The park includes Calypso Cove and Little River marinas, nine boat ramps and two swim beaches. Calypso Cove is Lake Thunderbird’s full-service marina and offers boat, canoe and pontoon rentals along with live bait and food. Wet and dry storage are also available along with a place to fuel boats. Little River does not offer rentals or fuel.

Lake Thunderbird is also home to numerous camping and picnic areas. These areas have playgrounds, RV sites and primitive campgrounds. Little Axe, located on the east side of the lake, has an entry fee of $5 per car, and other campgrounds are free. It also features family and picnic shelters that can be rented for the day. Other campsites operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lake Thunderbird features over 18 miles of hiking, biking and nature trails, making it a prime area for nature lovers. There are also four miles of equestrian trails with obstacles and a scenic trot alongside the lake is available. Equestrian trails are located in the Clear Bay area, and while they are free to access, donations are accepted.

The Discovery Cove Nature Center is also located in the Clear Bay area and features snakes, tarantulas, scorpions and artifacts. Different programs, like animal tracking, cooking classes and fishing excursions, are held there throughout the year.

The Lake Thunderbird Archery Range is on the north side of the lake. It iis free to use, as long as archers bring their own equipment and target.

The lake is open to the public for camping all day, year round.

Griffin Park

Griffin Park, located on East Robinson Street, is a favorite among locals looking for a variety of activities.

The park features a playground with swings, slides and climbing walls. Picnic tables with shelter and a pavilion are also available. Parkgoers can enjoy hiking and jogging trails that stretch around the wooded area of the park.

The park features over six soccer fields, 14 baseball and softball fields, four football fields, restrooms and concession facilities. A disc golf course also runs through the park.

Those interested in fishing can enjoy Griffin Park’s small lake, which contains bass, catfish and bluegills.

Visitors can also bring pets to play in the small dog park. This space is fenced off from the rest of the park and has divided spots for large, small and geriatric dogs. Pets can cool off with the park’s automatic fresh water fountains, and owners can take advantage of complimentary dog bags.

There are plans to renovate the park’s sports fields and add 14 new soccer fields, restroom facilities and parking.

Public restrooms are available in the area from April to October, and some parts of the area are handicap accessible.

Readers' choice

1. Lake Thunderbird

2. Reaves Park

3. Andrews Park