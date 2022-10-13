Best of Norman 2022: American food

O’Connell’s

Every college town needs a go-to spot for weekend get-togethers and game day fun. O'Connell's Irish Pub & Grille is just the spot.

O’Connell’s sits on Campus Corner and is a popular spot for friends to hang out, eat, drink and make new memories. This pub has been keeping the good times rolling since 1979.

The Irish pub and grill was originally established where Headington Hall now stands in 1968 by three fraternity brothers under the name Chances Are.

After a year, it was bought by Vern Haven, who changed the name to O’Connell’s. In 1974 an oil company bought it and later sold it to John Stewart, the current owner, in 1979.

In 2008, O’Connell’s opened its current location on Campus Corner.

In January of 2011, the owners held a property auction before it was torn down.

Stewart and the fans of O’Connell’s came in one last time the day before the auction to celebrate the memories they had made there.

“We were opened the night before (the auction) for a huge closing party,” Stewart said. “Probably the most sentimental moment ever. Three of the (Pride of Oklahoma) band members even came in with horns.”

While the pub changed locations, the traditions haven’t changed. Stewart and the staff still provide patrons with the tradition of tasty food, refreshing drinks and, most importantly, good times.

“The tradition that has been built since 1979 has just been phenomenal,” Stewart said. “All the way through the ties with the University of Oklahoma and with the city of Norman. We do a lot of civic stuff for everyone here.”

O’Connell’s also hosts events throughout the year. On March 17, it hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The parking lot behind the restaurant is closed for live musical performances.

Every Wednesday, O’Connell’s has a karaoke night with $5 burgers. Tuesday nights are trivia nights, and Thursday nights are musical bingo.

O’Connell’s serves options like its popular ranch hand burger and buffalo chicken wing baskets. One of Stewart’s favorite dishes is the pulled pork tacos.

O’Connell’s offers a wide selection of beverages, including draft beers, a variety of shots, cocktails, sodas, lemonades and teas.

Stepping inside the pub, visitors will notice the fine wood walls, bars and plenty of seating. There are TVs to watch the big games on with old OU memorabilia around the restaurant.

Whether it’s an OU student looking to have some fun with friends or a first-time visitor, O’Connell’s will invite them into their tradition.

Nashbird

There’s no need to travel to Nashville if you’re craving fried chicken. Nashbird on Main street has you covered.

Nashbird’s “Hot Dang!” chicken comes in all shapes, sizes and spice levels. The restaurant offers chicken and waffles, chicken sandwiches and chicken tender baskets with spice levels ranging from a mild “chirp” all the way to a spicy “hot dang!” or “crazy hot.”

Its macaroni and cheese poppers and fried pickles complement each meal and can be washed down with a soda, slush, cocktail or craft beer.

Originally from Oklahoma City, Nashbird’s goal was to create a hot chicken restaurant in Oklahoma with a friendly, minimalist atmosphere.

Whether visitors need their chicken fix, a good drink or friendly faces, Nashbird excels in all three. Just make sure to grab plenty of napkins before eating.

405 Burger Bar

405 Burger Bar has recently moved, which means a bigger location and more burgers. The burger joint used to operate on the corner of George Avenue and Stinson Street, but it’s now located on Main Street.

The inside has a sleek look and garage doors that can open up to its patio for extra seating.

It offers a variety of burgers, including an Oklahoma onion burger and a “fry daddy burger,” which is topped with french fries and spicy ranch. Other offerings include tater tots, fried cheese bites and chicken sandwiches.

405 Burger Bar hosts trivia nights, which they post on their social media pages.

Customers can visit on game days, or any day, to enjoy good food and drinks.

