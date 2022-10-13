Best of Norman 2022: High-end dining

Benvenuti's

Benvenuti's is Norman’s resident high-end Italian restaurant boasting a wide array of unique menu items and a refined atmosphere.

Normanites can wine and dine at this cozy venue, which is elevated by dim lighting, well-dressed staff and classical music.

On the corner of Main Street and James Gardner Avenue, the brick building with green awnings and gold lettering entices you with a sense of decadence.

Anthony Compagni, the chef and owner of Benvenuti’s, said his establishment is a scratch kitchen, and the products and ingredients it uses give the restaurant its class.

“If we make 200 pastas in a night, every single pasta gets its own saute pan from start to finish and is hand-plated for the guest who ordered it,” Compagni said. “We don’t compromise on ingredients and quality, and we stay true to our guests. When someone comes here, they know that whatever they order is going to be the best quality of what they ordered.”

The meatballs, one of the restaurant's more popular items, are cooked from recipes going back generations in the Compagni family. Many of the recipes at the restaurant are a part of their family lineage or take inspiration from the Compagni family.

“Everything that you can order is a part of a heritage or inspiration, whether that be from my classical training or from my Nana,” Compagni said. “Even though I was trained as a French chef, I enjoy Italian cooking, and I think it shows on the plate.”

The restaurant also features a monthly chef special. Compagni said he feels like he gets to express his creativity the most in those dishes.

“Every October, we’ve done a braised veal cheek with pumpkin risotto, and that’s been on our menu since day one,” Compagni said. “It kind of has a cult following from some customers, and it has become one of our most popular dishes.”

Benvenuti’s has been in downtown Norman for 17 years now, and Compangni said he feels like he’s seen the city grow alongside his restaurant. The restaurant's dishes, such as black spaghetti, a pasta dish made with dough mixed with squid ink, were unheard of, but they found their way into Normanites’ hearts and stomachs.

“It was amazing to see Norman come along with the restaurant,” Compagnngi said. “When we launched, the food was a little bit more exotic. “Seventeen years ago, things we served were strange. Now, all these years later, with downtown Norman expanding and people’s palettes expanding, everyone wants more (and) to try the next best thing.”

Benvenuti’s is open from 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m.

Legend’s Restaurant

Originally a pizza delivery service in 1967, Legend’s Restaurant is a high-end, family-owned eatery that aspires to provide comfort and satisfaction to the customer.

The restaurant features a wide array of dishes, from salad and fresh seafood to steak, and pork, along with a wide array of desserts. The restaurant also offers a variety of gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Legend’s has a variety of seating options. Its main dining room is for those who want an intimate experience, but it also has a larger room with reservations available for groups of 25-40. If you have an even larger group, you can reserve its side building, dubbed “Legend’s Times Two.”

Legend’s, located on West Lindsey Street, is open from 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Charleston’s Restaurant

Charleston’s is an upbeat restaurant that focuses on serving American classics while providing customers with high-quality ingredients at affordable prices.

Their menu ranges from sandwiches to steaks and everything in between, such as salads, burgers and a wide assortment of meat selections. There are many sides available and a number of desserts to choose from to round out the dining experience.

If you’re looking for a high-end dining experience with a casual feel, Charleston’s is a great fit. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Readers' choice

1. Benvenuti's

2. Charleston's

3. Legend's