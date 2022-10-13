Best of Norman 2022: Breakfast

Juan del Fuego

Juan del Fuego serves traditional American breakfast items alongside Mexican fusion items.

The restaurant combines typical diner fare like eggs and pancakes but incorporates Mexican flavors with huevos rancheros, enchiladas and specialty omelets.

Olivia Herrera, the daughter of owner Juan Herrera, said its Mexican-inspired dishes are what makes their restaurant stand out in Norman.

“It's like a mix of Mexican American that people don't typically see,” Olivia said.

Olivia said the restaurant is family-owned and -run, and she, her mother and brother all pitch in where needed.

Juan del Fuego has been open since October 2011. Olivia said Juan used to work around restaurants in Norman for the past 20 years and decided he wanted to open his own space.

Olivia said the most popular dishes at the restaurant are breakfast foods. She recommends the omelet, especially the relleno omelet, which has three eggs with red onions, garlic, in-house roasted poblano peppers, cream cheese, shredded cheese and is topped with avocado and a homemade poblano sauce.

Olivia also said the papas con chorizo are popular. The dish is a scramble with eggs, onions, tomatoes and homemade chorizo on top of their fuego fries.

Juan del Fuego is located at 223 34th Ave. SW and is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Syrup.

Syrup. is an impact-based brunch boutique in central Oklahoma. It is locally owned and collaborates with local and global projects that help an impoverished community in South Africa and families in Norman who experience child abuse.

The small business works with the Center for Children and Families, which serves children and families who have experienced or are at risk of child abuse. They also contribute to the Langa Township Project, which helps the community of Cape Town, South Africa through sustainable education, development and investment in business creation.

Syrup. serves waffles, pancakes and a variety of house specialties. The restaurant’s two locations are in Norman on 123 E. Main St. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

The Diner

The Diner serves traditional, American homestyle and Tex-Mex. It is a part of a longstanding tradition of chili parlors and diners that have been operating in the Main Street building for over 100 years, according to its website.

The Diner has been featured on the Food Network twice on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri and on American Diner Revival with Ty Pennington and Amanda Freitag.

It is open seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends at 213 E. Main St.

Readers' choice

1. Neighborhood Jam

2. The Diner

3. The Bagel Factory