Best of Norman 2022: Entertainment

The Deli

Campus Corner’s resident dive bar, a hole-in-the-wall establishment with timeless energy and a long history, The Deli has been a staple for generations of OU students.

Inside the bar, the lights are dim and the floors are brick with the rough feel of cobblestone. A couple steps up is an L-shaped wooden bar stacked high with glasses and translucent red plastic cups. Faded handwritten signs display drink specials and shelves of beer above the bar display bottle prices. Bartenders keep track of patrons’ drinks using a tally system rather than a computer system, like other bars in town.

In The Deli’s bathrooms, the walls are covered in stickers and drawings, and the mirror has faded chalk-marker sketches. The bar has countless regulars, and on any given night a group can be found just outside the door chatting and passing around a cigarette.

Despite being one of the smallest bars on Campus Corner, The Deli is also one of the liveliest. Every Tuesday is karaoke night with the beloved emcee “Karaoke Cate.” College students line up outside the door and eagerly sign up to sing their favorites. The stage is a mere foot higher than the rest of the bar floor, allowing the brave karaoke-goers to be seen above the crowd while maintaining the intimacy of the experience.

In 2019, The Deli celebrated 40 years of live music. The bar hosts a constant stream of artists who play a wide range of music styles. Rookies and veterans alike play their songs every night of the week. On Wednesdays, The Deli hosts an “Open Mic Night” for a variety of artists to have an opportunity to casually perform. The Deli is Norman’s most consistent venue for live music. Every day of the week, an artist plays for an eager crowd.

The Deli is open every day from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sooner Bowling Center

Sooner Bowling Center is Norman's only traditional bowling alley and a quintessential place for friends and family to bowl.

The alley is locally-owned by a family of bowlers and has been in the same hands since 1984.

Sooner Bowling has the timeless bowling alley feel that is sure to create core memories for kids and give adults a touch of nostalgia. The facility features 24 synthetic lanes and the game monitors uplift the energy with stereotypical bowling alley animations.

The center has something to offer for bowling enthusiasts and tag-alongs alike. The facility's arcade provides rechargeable game cards for video games. The arcade area also features pool tables, and the whole building has complimentary Wi-Fi.

Sooner Bowling Center aims to create a family-friendly recreational bowling experience.

The alley has plenty of food and drink options for all ages in the Spare Time Grill, which offers burgers and wraps along with classic alley food such as fries, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and more. A bar near the arcade serves mixed drinks and a variety of beers, including deals for pitchers.

Many league bowlers frequent the alley, including United States Bowling Congress leagues. Sooner Bowling is a fantastic venue for parties, small or large. The alley offers varying party package deals and has a capacity of over 400 people.

Sooner Bowling Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

HeyDay

HeyDay calls itself Norman's “indoor playground.” The entertainment center has locations in Norman, the Bricktown district in Oklahoma City and Denison, Texas.

HeyDay features bowling, mini golf, laser tag, a rope climbing course and an arcade. It also has dining, a patio and bars. The bowling alley contains 24 lanes and a flat-screen TV. It also features lane-side wait service for appetizers and drinks.

The Revolution Lounge at HeyDay is a 21-and-up area. It is home to eight bowling lanes, a pool table and shuffleboard. The space also features a fireplace and several HD TVs. The Revolution has a full bar with a wide variety of specialty cocktails, wine and beer.

HeyDay is also home to Norman's only laser tag center. The laser tag area is 7,000 square feet, two stories high and features 13 laser tag game options. HeyDay also has a rope course with bridges, balance beams, planks and more.

The entertainment center also houses an arcade with over 50 games and a mini golf course.

HeyDay is open from 3-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

HeyDay offers a wide range of specials throughout the week. On Sundays, bowling is half priced in the Revolution Lounge. Monday through Friday, happy hour is from 3-7 p.m. and on "Triple B Tuesdays,” guests can purchase one game of bowling, a burger and a beer (or soft drink) for $9.99. On Wednesdays, kids eat free, on Thursdays HeyDay hosts trivia night from 7-9 p.m. and on Fridays from 8-11 p.m. the center hosts live music.

HeyDay is open 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

