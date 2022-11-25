featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners vs. Texas Tech in Lubbock Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Author email Nov 25, 2022 Nov 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senior running back Eric Gray and redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against OSU on Nov. 19 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 6:30 p.m. TV channel: ABC Radio: DirectoryPREGAME READINGPodcast and Video Sports Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 11: OU football takes on Texas Tech to close regular season Staff Reports Sports OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles interviews after Sooners practice Staff Reports Stories Sports ‘This isn’t OU, OK?’: Brayden Willis foresees success beyond his days in Norman after helping lead Sooners' rebuild Mason Young, sports editor Sports 'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Bedlam win Carolyn Lien, sports reporter Sports OU football: Taylor Wein, 3-star 2023 defensive end, commits to Sooners Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby takes responsibility for 2nd half Bedlam struggles Staff reports Sports OU football: Brent Venables discusses Sooners' strong recruiting night, shares thoughts on bowl game opt outs Mason Young, sports editor Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Cleveland County judge dismisses protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker Staff Reports Sports OU football: JUCO cornerback Kendel Dolby commits to Sooners Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Sooners' Justin Broiles 'focused on the standard' following return from injury and Bedlam victory Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor Sports OU football: Kobie McKinzie returns home for Sooners vs. Texas Tech; Jalil Farooq looks to put drops behind him Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Jacob Lacey, Notre Dame transfer defensive lineman, commits to Sooners Mason Young, sports editor Sports OU football: Anthony Evans, 4-star 2023 receiver, flips commitment from Sooners to Georgia Mason Young, sports editor Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily headlines: The Bizz OU sports headlines: The Sideline You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homepage Sports Colton Sulley Assistant sports editor Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. Author email Follow Colton Sulley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
