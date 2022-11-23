 Skip to main content
OU football: JUCO cornerback Kendel Dolby commits to Sooners

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from junior college cornerback Kendel Dolby on Wednesday. Dolby announced the move via Twitter.

Dolby, a sophomore at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, hails from Springfield, Ohio. 

According to 247Sports, Dolby is a zero-star prospect in the 2023 class. However, he holds offers from major programs like Arkansas, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi State and Boise State. 

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect was primarily recruited by OU safeties coach Brandon Hall, according to 247Sports. Dolby received an offer on Nov. 2, and unofficially visited Norman for OU's 28-13 win over Oklahoma State last Saturday.

Dolby is the 23rd pledge of Oklahoma's 2023 class, and the fifth defensive back commit. According to his Twitter, Dolby graduates in December, which would likely make him an early enrollee for OU's spring semester.

