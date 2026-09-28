OU men's basketball announces two additions to coaching staff

OU men’s basketball welcomed two new additions to their coaching staff Monday afternoon in Mike Greenman and Sam Godwin. Greenman is joining the staff as an assistant coach and director of player development, while Godwin has been named assistant director of basketball operations.
Greenman's previous coaching stops include the Chicago Bulls and their G-League affiliate Windy City Bulls, as well as the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and Northwestern’s men’s basketball program. He most recently worked as the Windy City Bulls assistant coach and offensive coordinator. Greenman will focus specifically on individual player development.
As for Godwin, he returns to his alma mater where he earned a degree in business management and was a three-year letterwinner for the 2023-25 Sooner teams. His last stop of his playing career was with the NH Ostrava in the Czech Republic's pro league. Godwin’s new role will be assisting with day-to-day operations, team logistics, recruiting coordination, and player support, along with other administrative responsibilities.
Sooner practice has already hit the hardwood, as they prepare for their season opener against East Texas A&M on Monday, November 2, at the Lloyd Noble Center.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.