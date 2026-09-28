 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

OU men's basketball announces two additions to coaching staff

Sam Godwin

Former OU basketball forward Sam Godwin during the game against Belmont on Nov. 3.

 Jenna Burress/OU Daily

OU men’s basketball welcomed two new additions to their coaching staff Monday afternoon in Mike Greenman and Sam Godwin. Greenman is joining the staff as an assistant coach and director of player development, while Godwin has been named assistant director of basketball operations.

Greenman's previous coaching stops include the Chicago Bulls and their G-League affiliate Windy City Bulls, as well as the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and Northwestern’s men’s basketball program. He most recently worked as the Windy City Bulls assistant coach and offensive coordinator. Greenman will focus specifically on individual player development.

As for Godwin, he returns to his alma mater where he earned a degree in business management and was a three-year letterwinner for the 2023-25 Sooner teams. His last stop of his playing career was with the NH Ostrava in the Czech Republic's pro league. Godwin’s new role will be assisting with day-to-day operations, team logistics, recruiting coordination, and player support, along with other administrative responsibilities.

Sooner practice has already hit the hardwood, as they prepare for their season opener against East Texas A&M on Monday, November 2, at the Lloyd Noble Center.

This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate disparagements, arguments and attacks, including those directed at our staff — and ban those repeatedly failing civility. The editor considers guest column submissions.