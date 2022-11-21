OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles interviews after Sooners practice

Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will close the regular season with a road matchup against Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Brayden Willis, running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Robert Congel, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, cornerback C.J. Coldon and safeties Justin Broiles and Billy Bowman spoke to reporters after practice on Monday night.
WATCH some of what they said here:
#Sooners offensive lineman Robert Congel talked about getting the start at center in Bedlam and his position group’s chemistry this season.WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/FCKd32Vcys— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
#Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel discussed fixing offensive mistakes on Monday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/f5yZ9mdBys— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
Brayden Willis spoke on holding the Bedlam trophy and helping lead a strong finish to the regular season.Watch some of what he said after #Sooners practice here: pic.twitter.com/wyPCzWTHCX— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
Eric Gray spoke on playing complimentary football and what to expect against Texas Tech on Saturday.Watch some of what he said after #Sooners practice here: pic.twitter.com/Qk8XOTfdMO— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
#Sooners freshman linebacker Kobie McKinzie discussed learning as a young player and returning home Saturday to face Texas Tech in Lubbock. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/nGxAaUQ87g— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
Jalil Farooq spoke about bouncing back and becoming a veteran presence.Watch some of what he said after #Sooners practice here: pic.twitter.com/t3MNE0H6lG— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
#Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon discussed what he’s learned during his time at OU.Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/gG3RgDtsZ3— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
Billy Bowman spoke on his throw during a kickoff return and the defense’s improvement.Watch some of what he said after #Sooners practice here: pic.twitter.com/gXtnx6n2dQ— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
#Sooners safety Justin Broiles discussed returning from injury for Bedlam. WATCH some of what he said here: pic.twitter.com/ADLwRMziVK— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) November 22, 2022
