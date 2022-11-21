 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Brayden Willis, Justin Broiles interviews after Sooners practice

  • Updated
Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will close the regular season with a road matchup against Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Brayden Willis, running back Eric Gray, offensive lineman Robert Congel, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, cornerback C.J. Coldon and safeties Justin Broiles and Billy Bowman spoke to reporters after practice on Monday night.

WATCH some of what they said here:

