OU football: Taylor Wein, 3-star 2023 defensive end, commits to Sooners

Taylor Wein, a three-star 2023 defensive end from Nolensville, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.
Beyond Blessed ✞ ❗️B⭕️⭕️MER❕ pic.twitter.com/qlpuILIfGf— Taylor Wein (@TaylorWein) November 21, 2022
Wein is the No. 67 defensive end and No. 713 overall player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also ranked the No. 23 player in Tennessee.
Wein held offers from Southern California, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Missouri and Cincinnati. He visited the Sooners during their 28-13 Bedlam win over OSU on Saturday.
Wein is the second commitment OU has garnered since that game, joining three-star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders, who also visited for Bedlam. With the addition of Wein, the Sooners' recruiting class ranks No. 7 nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.