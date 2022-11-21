 Skip to main content
OU football: Taylor Wein, 3-star 2023 defensive end, commits to Sooners

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sept. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Taylor Wein, a three-star 2023 defensive end from Nolensville, Tennessee, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.

Wein is the No. 67 defensive end and No. 713 overall player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is also ranked the No. 23 player in Tennessee.

Wein held offers from Southern California, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Missouri and Cincinnati. He visited the Sooners during their 28-13 Bedlam win over OSU on Saturday.

Wein is the second commitment OU has garnered since that game, joining three-star defensive tackle Ashton Sanders, who also visited for Bedlam. With the addition of Wein, the Sooners' recruiting class ranks No. 7 nationally in the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

