 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 11: OU football takes on Texas Tech to close regular season

  • Updated
  • 0
Goal Oriented logo

Presented by the OU Daily, Goal Oriented is a weekly sports podcast covering OU football. Join sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley for discussions on everything Sooners.

 Justin Jayne/OU Daily

OU football is finally bowl eligible after defeating Oklahoma State in Bedlam. Now the Sooners are hoping the finish the regular season with more momentum as they head to Lubbock for a showdown with Texas Tech.

OU Daily Sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley discuss the state of the program, recruiting, early transfer portal needs and the matchup with the Red Raiders.

Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts:

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments