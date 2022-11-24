Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 11: OU football takes on Texas Tech to close regular season

OU football is finally bowl eligible after defeating Oklahoma State in Bedlam. Now the Sooners are hoping the finish the regular season with more momentum as they head to Lubbock for a showdown with Texas Tech.
OU Daily Sports editors Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley discuss the state of the program, recruiting, early transfer portal needs and the matchup with the Red Raiders.
Listen below via Spotify or Apple Podcasts:
