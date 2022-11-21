OU football: Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby takes responsibility for 2nd half Bedlam struggles

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took responsibility Monday after Oklahoma’s offense went silent in the final three quarters of its 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
The Sooners jumped out to a 28-0 advantage in the first quarter, but were shut out afterward and compiled an over-15 minute deficit in time of possession. The last two possessions of the second quarter ended in a turnover on downs and an interception by quarterback Dillon Gabriel after OU had strung together an eight-play, 50-yard drive.
Lebby was frustrated by the turnover and subsequent response to begin the third quarter. On its first two drives of the second half, Oklahoma had a pair of drops that would’ve moved the chains but instead started a string of eight straight punts.
“And then after those first two series, the rest of it is on me getting too conservative,” Lebby said. “Everybody wants to point the finger, it's me being too conservative. I mean, 16 of the last 18 plays we ran the football. In the first quarter we scored a bunch of points because we were able to throw the ball around and make some plays, and should have stuck to that a little more, stayed aggressive, instead of doing what I did. I think we would have had a little different outcome.”
In the fourth quarter, poor clock management kept the Sooners’ defense on the field and the Cowboys in the game longer than necessary. All five of OU’s fourth quarter drives resulted in 3-and-outs and it never possessed the ball longer than 1:27.
“That's 100% on me,” Lebby said. “And again, that should show up really in the last three to four series of the game. Those last four series of the fourth quarter, that's when you have the ability to truly shorten the game.”
However, Lebby said he learned from the situation and is better prepared to handle similar instances in the future.
“Especially in the third quarter, stay aggressive,” Lebby said. “Even in the first bit of the fourth quarter, staying aggressive, and then obviously, later on the last two series is where we had the ability probably to huddle and to truly slow down and go run the football. We ran the ball not effectively, but we did run it. I think the biggest thing that I learned is staying aggressive. That's how we're going to play, that's how we're going to operate.”
Defensive line improves
Defensive coordinator Ted Roof was pleased with his defensive line’s production against Oklahoma State.
After struggling to pressure opposing quarterbacks and create negative plays throughout the season, the Sooners recorded six sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hurries against the Cowboys. OU’s pressure appeared to rattle OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders, who threw four interceptions and averaged a mere 2.5 yards per carry.
“I think it's just the evolution of the system and also the experience level of the players,” Roof said. “And if I could say it was one thing, we'd have done it in week four, or week one or week zero. So, it's not like it's magic dust. It's just a process that you go through and they’ve done a good job staying connected, staying bought in.”
“(Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis) and (defensive tackles coach Todd Bates) have done a good job with those guys and we’ve just got to stay with it. You keep digging in and many people turn away when things get tough, but our guys didn't. And as a result of that, you saw some good things happen on Saturday night.”
Oklahoma’s defensive front showed flashes of potential early this season in a 49-14 road victory over Nebraska. The Sooners finished with four sacks and nine tackles for loss against the Cornhuskers, but have been searching for consistency since.
Roof wasn’t surprised by OU’s strong defensive showing and is hopeful it can bring momentum into a primetime matchup Saturday against Texas Tech.
“We never, as a coaching staff, lost belief and our players haven’t lost belief in us,” Roof said. “And that's what is part of being a connected team, and we are that.”
Sooners to prepare for three opposing quarterbacks
After Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) and Texas Tech both secured bowl eligibility last Saturday, they meet looking to end the regular season strong rather than extending their respective seasons.
The Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4) are 5-1 at home this season, including an overtime win over then-No. 22 Texas, a 38-point victory over West Virginia and a 15-point triumph over Kansas.
Beating Tech on the road will certainly be a challenge for the Sooners, and Vegas agrees, with OU only a 2.5-point favorite according to Action Network.
“They’ve scored at least 33 points in every home (win),” Roof said Monday. “So they’ve got a certain comfort playing at home. It’s a challenge because they spread it all over the lot and throw it all over the lot. And then they’ve got a solid run game that creates explosive plays. … There’s a lot of elements to this offense that we’ve got to prepare for.”
The Red Raiders have used multiple quarterbacks this season, with Donovan Smith and Behren Morton with four starts, and senior Tyler Shough with three. Shough, who won the starting job for Texas Tech’s season opener before suffering a shoulder injury, is now fully healthy and has started its past two games.
Roof, however, said his unit is preparing for all three of their potential opponents.
“We look at all of it and we prepare for all of it,” he said. “Because you want to make sure you’re doing your due diligence and have answers for problems or situations as they unfold. We’re gonna look at all of it and have a plan for all of it.”
The Red Raiders’ rank sixth in the Big 12 in average points allowed per game at 27.8, but rank first in the conference in red zone defense, allowing a score 74.5% of the time.
Lebby says his opponent for Saturday has improved each game and will be a formidable opponent.
“The thing that stands out most is their guys have been great in the red zone,” he said, “and they’ve gotten better every single week and they are a group that’s playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of belief right now.”
