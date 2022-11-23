 Skip to main content
OU football: Cleveland County judge dismisses protective order filed against Sooners tight end Daniel Parker

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Parker

Senior tight end Daniel Parker during an open football practice at Everest Indoor Training Center March 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

A protective order filed against Oklahoma tight end Daniel Parker in Cleveland County last week was dismissed Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by OU Daily.

The petition for protective order, filed Nov. 15, accused Parker of domestic abuse, stalking and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Judge Bridget Childers dismissed the protective order after the petitioner, a 21-year-old woman, failed to appear in court. The Norman Transcript first reported details of Tuesday’s proceedings.

Per court documents, the petition came after a series of alleged incidents between the petitioner and Parker, 24, who was identified as the petitioner’s boyfriend. In the final incident, which allegedly occurred Nov. 13, Parker punched the petitioner in the left thigh area six times and later threatened her with a gun.

Police presented a domestic abuse charge and an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge to District Attorney Greg Mashburn’s office for consideration, but Mashburn said he is waiting on more information from the woman involved before deciding whether to charge Parker with a crime, the Transcript reported.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office told OU Daily they are unaware of any additional charges that might be filed unless new information is presented.

Parker is suspended from the program indefinitely, an OU spokesperson confirmed to the Tulsa World on Monday. The Missouri transfer has appeared in eight games and caught four passes for 28 yards this season. 

