OU football: Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Bedlam win

Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his performance in the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State.
CJ Coldon named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week @ALMIGHTYCEAS | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/EG3IevBKNh— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 21, 2022
Coldon, a redshirt senior, registered seven total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups on Saturday.
The transfer from Wyoming currently leads OU with three interceptions this season. The award is Coldon’s first of his career.
Coldon and Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (FS1).
