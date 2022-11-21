 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners cornerback C.J. Coldon named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after Bedlam win

C.J. Coldon

Redshirt senior defensive back C.J. Coldon during the game against OSU on Nov. 19.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma cornerback C.J. Coldon was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his performance in the Sooners’ 28-13 win over Oklahoma State.

Coldon, a redshirt senior, registered seven total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups on Saturday.

The transfer from Wyoming currently leads OU with three interceptions this season. The award is Coldon’s first of his career.

Coldon and Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) will travel to Lubbock to face Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday (FS1).

