OU football: Anthony Evans, 4-star 2023 receiver, flips commitment from Sooners to Georgia

Anthony Evans, a four-star 2023 receiver who committed to Oklahoma back on Aug. 26, flipped his commitment to Georgia on Friday.
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Anthony Evans has flipped from Oklahoma to Georgia!The 6’0 175 WR had been committed to the Sooners since August. One of the fastest players in the nationHe joins Georgia’s No. 2 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings https://t.co/6wGwxwDJ50 pic.twitter.com/RHsW9n5Wwa— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2022
Evans, from Judson High School in Converse, Texas, chose the Bulldogs over the Sooners, Texas A&M and Penn State. He recorded 61 catches for 782 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season, per MaxPreps.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 39 wide receiver nationally, the No. 53 player in Texas and the No. 284 overall player nationally in the 247 Sports Composite ratings.
Without Evans, four-stars Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown remain as the lone receivers OU has committed for 2023.
