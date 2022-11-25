 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Anthony Evans, 4-star 2023 receiver, flips commitment from Sooners to Georgia

Helmets

OU helmets before the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Dec. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Anthony Evans, a four-star 2023 receiver who committed to Oklahoma back on Aug. 26, flipped his commitment to Georgia on Friday.

Evans, from Judson High School in Converse, Texas, chose the Bulldogs over the Sooners, Texas A&M and Penn State. He recorded 61 catches for 782 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior season, per MaxPreps.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound recruit is ranked as the No. 39 wide receiver nationally, the No. 53 player in Texas and the No. 284 overall player nationally in the 247 Sports Composite ratings.

Without Evans, four-stars Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown remain as the lone receivers OU has committed for 2023. 

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments