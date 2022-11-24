 Skip to main content
OU football: Jacob Lacey, Notre Dame transfer defensive lineman, commits to Sooners

Helmets

OU helmets before the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey committed to transfer to Oklahoma on Thursday. He previously visited the Sooners on Nov. 4.

Lacey, who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced he would redshirt and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Oct. 6. The 6-foot-1, 280-pounder recorded 35 tackles — 6.5 for loss — and 2.5 sacks during his time with the Fighting Irish.

In high school, the Bowling Green, Kentucky, native was a four-star recruit and the No. 15 defensive tackle in the 2019 class, per the 247Sports Composite ratings. He initially chose Notre Dame over Cincinnati, Kentucky and Clemson.

Lacey will provide depth to the Sooners' interior defensive line, which has lacked impact play at times this season and will lose co-starting nose tackle Jeffrey Johnson to graduation.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

