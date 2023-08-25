News Beat from OU Daily, a weekly podcast featuring the week’s headlines from the news and culture desks about the city and campus, released its first episode Friday morning.

While the weekly episode will air on Fridays ranging from 8-15 minutes, News Beat will release longer, special editions before OU Daily’s print publications launch. Those episodes will feature Daily reporters and editors discussing the stories included in the most recent edition of OU Daily Magazine and other guides.

Check out the stories featured in this week's episode:

