Tate Sandell is in the midst of a slump.
Sandell has missed at least one field goal in five of 10 games this season, making him 16 for 24 on field goal attempts (66.7%). Sandell went three for six against Mississippi State, missing two field goals from 45 yards. Against South Carolina, he made all his attempts, but botched an onside kick. Recently, against the University of Mississippi, he went one for three.
During the 2025 season, Sandell went three months without missing a field goal after missing his very first attempt of the season, a 42-yard field goal against Michigan. He did not miss again until his last two tries of the season in the Sooners’ season-ending playoff game against Alabama. He went 24 for 27 on field goals, (88.9%), and won the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s best kicker.
Head coach Brent Venables said that Sandell’s 2025 performance helps him feel confident to have him as kicker in 2026.
“Tate will be fine; I know that’s pretty perplexing, but he’ll be fine,” Venables said after the Mississippi State game. “I felt like we kicked 30 of them and missed all 30. But yeah, Tate’s got a great body of work. He’s one of the most talented kickers in college football. … He’s got a great resume, both in-game and at practice. He’s a tough guy; he’s not a fragile-minded guy. … We’ve got other guys that can kick too, but Tate’s been our guy.”
Despite how perplexing it may be, Sandell is not alone in slumping after a great season. To put his struggles into perspective, here are NFL kickers who have struggled after a successful season:
Evan McPherson
Evan McPherson was the only kicker selected in the 2021 draft. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round with the No. 149 overall pick.
McPherson hit the ground running in the NFL. He was 28 for 33 (84.8%) as a rookie in the regular season, including two walk-off field goals in the playoffs, taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl. After a phenomenal rookie year, McPherson slumped. McPherson missed a field goal in back-to-back weeks and an extra point in the middle of the 2022 season.
McPherson went on to improve that season, but he struggled in 2024. He converted only 72.7% of his field goals, missing a career-high six field goals.
"You learn a lot from the misses," McPherson said during the 2024 season, according to WLWT News 5. "I think I've expressed before, whenever you are struggling, I feel like you learn a lot more about yourself and your fight and kind of your will to win and (you) either got to figure it out, or you're probably not going to be playing anymore."
Through nine games in 2026, McPherson is perfect on point-after attempts and has missed only one field goal, with his Cincinnati Bengals boasting a 7-2 record.
Sebastian Janikowski
Sebastian Janikowski was the only kicker selected in the first round of the 2000 draft, chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders, formerly the Oakland Raiders, at the 17th overall pick.
The product out of Florida State was a back-to-back Lou Groza Award winner, along with a national championship win in 1999. However, Janikowski converted only 22 of 32 field goals his rookie year.
“It was rough, the whole season,” Janikowski said in 2016, according to Sports Illustrated. “I was nervous as hell. I didn’t know what to expect. And because I was a first-round pick, the spotlight is on you. You want to show the guys you were worth that pick, but you’ve got to be perfect. I was a young guy coming out and dealing with a lot of problems. I had off-field issues in college and all that stuff, and there’s so much pressure on you that sometimes you think, ‘Maybe I should have just gone in the fourth round.’”
The young kicker went on to make 23 of 28 field goals his second year and began to find his footing in the league. In his third season, Janikowski made 78.8% of his field goals and played in the Super Bowl, where he converted his only attempt.
Janikowski became the Raiders’ all-time leading scorer and only saw his kicking percentage dip under 70% one more time in his 18-year career.
Chris Boswell
Chris Boswell was one of the best kickers in the NFL in 2017, going 35 for 38 on field goals. He was named a Pro Bowler en route to helping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ earn the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
ESPN projected the Steelers to have a strong year, but the Steelers finished 9-6-1, missing the playoffs. Boswell converted only 13 of 20 field goals, ranking last for kickers with at least 20 attempts in the league. Boswell’s season also ended early after he was diagnosed with a grade two tear in his groin.
While Boswell’s season was over, the mental battle was not, as he attempted to retire multiple times in the months after.
“It’s a huge props to (Art) Rooney and (Mike) Tomlin and Kevin Colbert at the time. Because I mean, in this business, you’re in and out quick, especially at the kicker position,” Boswell said on Pittsburgh Steelers long snapperChristian Kuntz’s podcast. “Obviously it was one of the most down moments of my life. When you’re in it, you can’t get out of it. Everything’s just magnified. And that’s kinda when I learned a lot more about myself.
“I’ll tell you right now, I called my agent three or four times that year wanting to quit, wanting to be done, wanting to just get out of it. It’s a nightmare. You can’t see any lights or anything.”
Boswell returned to form, converting over 90% of his field goals during the next three seasons. He is currently 19 for 24 on field goals in 2026.
Brett Maher
Brett Maher signed as a free agent with the New York Jets in 2013, and he didn’t receive playing time in the NFL until he was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.
He made 29 of 36 field goals in 2018, helping lift the Cowboys to a NFC East title and the NFC’s No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
However, in 2019, Maher converted only 20 of his 30 field goals, and the Cowboys parted with the kicker in December of that season. In 2020, Maher signed with several practice squads before landing with the New Orleans Saints for the 2021 season. Maher converted 88.9% of his field goals in the 2021 season.
The Cowboys reunited with Maher when they signed him in 2022. The Cowboys went 12-5 that year and finished second in the NFC East, setting up a wildcard showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though the Cowboys won that game, Maher missed four of his five point-after attempts against the Buccaneers, marking the first time that any kicker had ever missed four point-after attempts in a single game since 1932.
"I am super happy for the team," Maher said after the game, according to DallasCowboys.com contributor Layten Praytor. "This is a big win for us. Definitely didn't do my part.”
Maher missed the only point-after attempt he took in the next game but converted both of his field goals en route to a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys elected not to re-sign Maher after the season.
Maher signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2023 season but was released in October of that season after missing two field goals against the Steelers. He is currently the special teams coordinator at his alma mater, Nebraska.
David Akers
David Akers made six Pro Bowl games and was named to the 2000s all-decade team, leading the league in scoring in 2010 and 2011.
He is also the Philadelphia Eagles’ all-time scoring leader, as well as holding the 49ers’ single-season record for points scored. Over his entire career, he converted 80.9% of his field goal attempts and 98.8% of his point-after attempts. After spending 12 seasons with the Eagles, he signed with the 49ers in the summer of 2011.
He earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection in 2011. However, 2012 did not get off to the start many expected, as he missed three of his first 12 attempts. Ultimately, though, Akers broke the record for the longest kick in 49ers’ history at 63 yards in 2012. He made 69% of his field goals that season and carried his team to a Super Bowl appearance.
The 49ers released Akers at the end of the 2012 season.
Akers played only one more season in the NFL, finishing with the Detroit Lions. Akers converted 79.2% of his field goals there and retired as an Eagle in 2017.
"I hope when the fans look at everything, they know I tried the best I could,” Akers said in an interview, according to NBC10 Philadelphia. “I always did it for the team, the organization, the fans, and the reality is that none of us are perfect.”
This story was edited by Joshua McDaniel. Brooks Davis, Parker Newman, Andrew Higgins, Avery Shaw, Isabella Fletcher and Kennedy Johnson copy edited this story.