OU welcomed its largest, most diverse first-year class, according to a a Monday press release, as incoming students broke several school diversity records.
Of 5,212 students in the Class of 2027, 39.4% are from underrepresented communities, 26% are first-generation students and 88 are Davis United World College Scholars. Compared to the 4,683 freshmen in the Class of 2026, the newest class holds a 0.4% increase in students from minority groups, a 1.2% increase in first-generation students and an additional eight more Davis UWC Scholars.
The Class of 2027 had an average GPA of 3.65 and average ACT score of 26.1. Of the first-year students, 645 have a high school GPA of 4.0 or better and 224 students were ranked first in their high school graduating class. Additionally, 737 first-year students qualified for Oklahoma’s Promise, a 20% increase from last year.
“We are incredibly proud to welcome the remarkable Class of 2027 to the OU Family,” OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. wrote in the release. “These students will undoubtedly build upon our tradition of excellence — making a positive impact on their communities and our university while showcasing how an OU education truly changes lives."
To accommodate growing class sizes at OU, the university made investments in areas that directly impact students, according to the press release. OU expanded the Career Center, added more academic advising positions, targeted funding to sustain low-cost and free services and provided additional support for student-centric services, such as the University Counseling Center and SafeRide.
Jeff Blahnik, vice president for the Division of Enrollment Management and executive director of the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, said in the press release that the OU academic experience is dynamic and students are surrounded by opportunities to gain valuable, real-world experiences.
“We are experiencing great momentum at the University of Oklahoma, as we welcome our largest incoming class in school history,” Blahnik said. “It is an exciting time to be a member of the OU Family.”
