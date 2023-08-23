Editor's Note: This story was edited at 7:45 p.m. to clarify the changes in Student Affairs focused on leadership rather than divisions.
New Student Programs and OU’s Career Center will now report to different leaders in Student Affairs effective Sept. 1, according to an email sent to Student Affairs Leadership Team members.
New Student Programs, headed by Director Evan Razor, will now report to Associate Vice President and Associate Dean of Students Kristen Partridge, according to the email, which Student Affairs Director of Communications Kesha Keith shared with the Daily.
Razor's team previously reported to ShaRhonda Maclin, assistant vice president and associate dean of students.
OU Housing and Residence Life will continue to report to Maclin.
This move was made to promote collaboration, involvement and support for students and ensure a “seamless and engaging” programming experience, according to the email, which came from the Office of the Vice President of Student Affairs.
New student programs include New Sooner Orientation and Camp Crimson.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your dedication and collaborative spirit during events such as New Sooner Orientation (NSO), Move-In, Camp Crimson, Family Farewell, and more. Your contributions are the bedrock of our success in supporting students, and we eagerly anticipate another year of impactful collaborations,” the email read.
According to the email, moving from the control of Partridge, the Career Center will now report directly to David Surratt, vice president of student affairs and dean of students. This transition aims to elevate the Career Center to align with the university’s strategic plan, according to the email.
OU recently welcomed its largest freshmen class of over 5,200 students. The class also broke several of the university’s previous diversity records.
