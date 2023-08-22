OU College of Medicine honored the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada and one of its physicians for excellence in training new medical professionals.
According to a university press release, the Chickasaw Medical Center was recognized as an Outstanding Premier Medical Education Hub and Dr. Rikki Scoggin was honored as a Distinguished Family Medicine Preceptor.
The Department of Family and Preventive Medicine awarded them at the OU College of Medicine in Oklahoma City, according to the release. The department is establishing partnerships with community hospitals in Oklahoma, like the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, to provide OU College of Medicine students with patient care experiences in small cities and tribal settings.
Dr. Jim Barrett, chair of the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, said the department is grateful for its collaboration with the Chickasaw Nation.
“The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center has been an excellent partner and a valuable resource for our students as they learn about family medicine in various parts of the state,” Barrett said. “The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center is the sole provider of health care for thousands of tribal members, and the Chickasaw Nation is integral to the people of Ada and beyond.”
Chickasaw Nation Medical Center’s partnership is part of the OU College of Medicine’s TRU-OK initiative, according to the release. The initiative recruits, mentors and admits students from tribal, rural and underserved areas of the state.
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, Oklahoma ranks 48th in the nation in active physicians per 100,000 people and 46th in the nation in active primary care physicians in the same population.
The partnership is funded through a multimillion-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the release, community and tribal hospitals and clinics that partner with the OU College of Medicine are called Premier Medical Education Hubs. Each hub site arranges amenities including housing for students during their one-month rotations and access to the electronic health record while providing clinical training.
“During my time at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, I learned much about the history and present-day culture of the Chickasaw Nation and experienced firsthand what life is like in rural Oklahoma,” a medical student said in the release. “After my rotation, my preliminary interest transformed into a well-established interest with a real vision for what the future could look like as a community physician serving, partnering and standing in solidarity with tribal, rural and underserved patient populations.”
