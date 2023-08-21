The City of Norman launched an on-demand public rideshare service to complement its existing public transit service Monday.
The Norman On-Demand service extends transportation services into Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m, according to a Monday press release. This service is accessible to all residents of Norman, including OU students. The first six trips are free and will be $2 after. All trips are free during OU SafeRide hours from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Riders can use the Norman On-Demand app to book a trip or by calling 405-643-8638. Riders will then be directed to a nearby virtual pickup and drop-off stop. People with similar paths will be matched and placed into shared vehicles.
Kasra George Ahmadi, director of OU Student Government and Organization Service, wrote to OU Daily that the City of Norman approached the OU SafeRide program about a possible partnership earlier this summer. The Student Government Association funds a portion of the SafeRide operating budget, Ahmadi said, and has been instrumental in stewarding the program.
"SGA could not be more excited ... for the new SafeRide program,” Christopher Firch, OU Student Government Association President said in a Monday press release. “One of SGA’s core values is to ensure every student feels safe on campus.”
According to the release, city staff began exploring options for a microtransit system to increase efficiency in public transportation as early as 2021. The budget to fund the pilot program was approved during the fiscal year 2023. A partnership agreement with OU was finalized in August 2023.
“The City of Norman supporting our SafeRide program is inspiring,” David Surratt, OU vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students, said in the release. “It recognizes students as a vital extension between the Norman community and campus. This partnership will help us ensure safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation for all students.”
