OU Daily compiled a list of facilities and parking lots on campus for students living on campus, commuters, faculty, staff and visitors based on information from OU Parking and Transportation Services.
Commuter parking
Asp Avenue Parking Facility
Floors 5 and 6
Elm Avenue Parking Facility
Floors 2-5
Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility
Ramps 1 and 2
Floors 2 and 5
Page Street and Trout Avenue
Faculty and staff parking
Across University Place from Sarkey’s Energy Center
Asp Avenue Parking Facility
Floors 3 and 4
Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility
Floor 1
Elm Avenue Parking Facility
Floors 2-5
On campus housing parking
Kellogg Drive and Asp Avenue
Near the Towers (from Lindsey Street to Timberdell Road)
Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility
Floor 3
Ramp 4
Visitors parking
Visitor Center
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
Asp Avenue and West Timberdell Road
One Partners Place
Two Partners Place
Three Partners Place
Four Partners Place
Five Partners Place
National Weather Center
Advanced Radar Research Center
Stephenson Research and Technology Center
Multipurpose parking
Jacobs Field
Lincoln Avenue and Stinson Street
Jenkins Avenue and East Brooks Street
Newman Hall
Cross Center Drive
Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center
Chesapeake Street and Jenkins Avenue
Lloyd Noble Center
Jenkins Avenue and David L. Boren Boulevard
Timberdell Parking Facility
Union Parking Facility
Hourly Parking
Jenkins Parking Facility
Floor 5
For more information about parking and how to purchase a parking pass, visit https://www.ou.edu/parking.
This story was edited by Alexia Aston. Grace Rhodes copy edited this story.