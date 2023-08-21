OU Parking Services Truck (copy)

OU Parking Services truck Feb. 6.

 Ray Bahner / The Daily

OU Daily compiled a list of facilities and parking lots on campus for students living on campus, commuters, faculty, staff and visitors based on information from OU Parking and Transportation Services

Commuter parking 

  • Asp Avenue Parking Facility  

    • Floors 5 and 6 

  • Elm Avenue Parking Facility 

    • Floors 2-5 

  • Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility 

    • Ramps 1 and 2

    • Floors 2 and 5

  • Page Street and Trout Avenue 

Faculty and staff parking  

  • Across University Place from Sarkey’s Energy Center 

  • Asp Avenue Parking Facility

    • Floors 3 and 4

  • Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility  

    • Floor 1 

  • Elm Avenue Parking Facility  

    • Floors 2-5 

On campus housing parking 

  • Kellogg Drive and Asp Avenue 

  • Near the Towers (from Lindsey Street to Timberdell Road) 

  • Jenkins Avenue Parking Facility  

    • Floor 3

    • Ramp 4 

Visitors parking

  • Visitor Center 

  • Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art 

  • Asp Avenue and West Timberdell Road 

  • One Partners Place 

  • Two Partners Place 

  • Three Partners Place 

  • Four Partners Place 

  • Five Partners Place 

  • National Weather Center 

  • Advanced Radar Research Center 

  • Stephenson Research and Technology Center 

Multipurpose parking 

  • Jacobs Field 

  • Lincoln Avenue and Stinson Street 

  • Jenkins Avenue and East Brooks Street 

  • Newman Hall 

  • Cross Center Drive 

  • Jim Thorpe Multicultural Center 

  • Chesapeake Street and Jenkins Avenue 

  • Lloyd Noble Center 

  • Jenkins Avenue and David L. Boren Boulevard 

  • Timberdell Parking Facility 

  • Union Parking Facility  

    • Hourly Parking

  • Jenkins Parking Facility  

    • Floor 5

Download PDF OU Parking map
A map of places to park on campus.

For more information about parking and how to purchase a parking pass, visit https://www.ou.edu/parking

This story was edited by Alexia Aston. Grace Rhodes copy edited this story. 

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.