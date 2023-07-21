 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Potential new restaurant seeks rezoning on corner of Lindsey Street, Berry Road

Sooner Traditions Application

A screenshot from the Sooner Traditions LLC application for rezoning, which could include a new restaurant at the corner of Lindsey Street and Berry Road.

 Screenshot/City of Norman

Hal Smith Restaurants will ask the city of Norman Planning Commission to rezone property at the northeast corner of Lindsey Street and Berry Road next week, potentially making way for a new eatery west of campus. 

Rieger Law Group, the attorney for the applicant Sooner Traditions LLC, filed an application for a pre-development informational meeting last week, looking to rezone the property that has appeared before the Norman City Council previously. 

Sooner Traditions LLC owns the property and has twice attempted to rezone the property for commercial development. In 2015, the company pitched a strip mall to council, though that faced backlash from surrounding neighbors. In 2022, council denied another commercial development on the property. 

This request shows a development plan for a 4,200 square foot restaurant, complete with a deck and 84-car capacity parking lot. The map features the Hal Smith Restaurants logo where the restaurant could stand in the future. 

Hal Smith Restaurants oversees several establishments in Norman, including Charleston’s, El Huevo Mexi-Diner, The Garage, Louie’s Grill & Bar, Neighborhood JA.M., Pub W and The Winston. 

A pre-development meeting on this proposal will be held on July 27 at the Norman Development Center. 

Two other restaurants were awarded building permits this month. A third location of Dunkin' Donuts is set to be built on Classen Boulevard. A Popeye's fast-food restaurant will also open in that area, its first location in Norman.

Mary Ann Livingood copy edited this story.

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.