It’s easy to be confused about where to find something to eat in between classes. Luckily, OU Daily compiled a list of on-campus restaurants.
Here’s a rundown of what’s open on campus — and what’s not — according to the OU Housing and Food website.
The Caf and Dining Halls
Couch Restaurants
Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Open weekends from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dunham and Headington residential dining halls
Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Open weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Methods of payments include meal plans, Sooner Sense, cash and credit card.
Oklahoma Memorial Union
Chick-fil-a
Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.
Starbucks services
Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.
Baja Fresh Express
Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.
Crossroads
Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 8 p.m.
Union Market
Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Jan Marie and Richard J. Crawford University Club and Quiznos will open soon.
South Campus
The Flying Cow Cafe in the National Weather Center
Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cafe 201 in the Innovation Hub
Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Amicus Cafe in the OU College of Law
Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cross Village
Credo Kitchen
Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Glow Kitchen
Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Hive
Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Basic Knead
Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open weekends from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Milkflower Gelateria
Open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.
Sushi with Gusto
Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Acre Provisions Marketplace
Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open weekends from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Brickwalk Bites features local food trucks at Cross Village every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. during the semester.
Coffee Shops
Einstein Bros. Bagels located at the corner of Lindsey and Jenkins inside Headington Hall
Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Bookmark located in the basement of Bizzell Library
Open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Open Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Walker Center
Xcetera located on the first floor of Walker Center
Open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight
Open Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight
Menus for all campus dining locations can be found on the OU Housing and Food website.
