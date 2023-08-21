union dining

It’s easy to be confused about where to find something to eat in between classes. Luckily, OU Daily compiled a list of on-campus restaurants. 

Here’s a rundown of what’s open on campus — and what’s not — according to the OU Housing and Food website

The Caf and Dining Halls

  • Couch Restaurants

    • Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Open weekends from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

  • Dunham and Headington residential dining halls

    • Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Open weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Methods of payments include meal plans, Sooner Sense, cash and credit card.

Oklahoma Memorial Union

  • Chick-fil-a

    • Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.

  • Starbucks services 

    • Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.

  • Baja Fresh Express

    • Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.

  • Crossroads 

    • Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 8 p.m.

  • Union Market

    • Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meal exchanges accepted from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Jan Marie and Richard J. Crawford University Club and Quiznos will open soon. 

South Campus

  • The Flying Cow Cafe in the National Weather Center

    • Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Cafe 201 in the Innovation Hub

    • Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

  • Amicus Cafe in the OU College of Law

    • Open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cross Village

  • Credo Kitchen

    • Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Glow Kitchen

    • Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

  • The Hive

    • Open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

  • Basic Knead

    • Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    • Open weekends from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Milkflower Gelateria

    • Open Monday through Friday from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.

  • Sushi with Gusto

    • Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    • Open Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Acre Provisions Marketplace

    • Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    • Open weekends from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Brickwalk Bites features local food trucks at Cross Village every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. during the semester.

Coffee Shops

  • Einstein Bros. Bagels located at the corner of Lindsey and Jenkins inside Headington Hall

    • Open all week from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • The Bookmark located in the basement of Bizzell Library

    • Open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Open Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    • Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walker Center

  • Xcetera located on the first floor of Walker Center

    • Open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to midnight

    • Open Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    • Open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

    • Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight

Menus for all campus dining locations can be found on the OU Housing and Food website.

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Taylor Jones. Cooper Marshall and Grace Rhodes copy edited this story.

 

