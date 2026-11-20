Theta Chi Fraternity officially began its chapter at OU by holding its colonization ceremony and pinning 17 founding members on Oct. 23.
The newly formed group is a colony of Theta Chi and must outline plans for an alumni support board, recruitment and support from the national organization in order to be granted admission into OU IFC.
This is the first time that Theta Chi has had a chapter at OU. Kylie Frisby, director of fraternity and sorority programs and services, wrote in an email to the OU Daily that the university understands the importance of growth across its greek community.
“Expansion through both IFC and Panhellenic provides opportunities for more students to find community, develop leadership skills, build meaningful relationships and engage in campus life,” Frisby wrote
The process of bringing Theta Chi to OU started when the fraternity contacted the university and was added to the IFC expansion schedule in spring 2022, according to Frisby. The four-year period gave both Theta Chi and the IFC time to prepare.
Delta Kappa Epsilon is the most recent fraternity to come to OU’s campus in fall 2025. The fraternity was founded at OU in 1951 and first left campus during winter break of the 1973-74 school year due to low membership. An attempt to rejuvenate the chapter was made from 1990 to 1993 but failed.
This story was edited by Macey Thaxton. Lauren Brogdon and Sophie Hemker copy edited this story.