Twenty three years ago, OU dominated Texas A&M in a 77-0 thrashing at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The Sooners made a dent in Aggie football lore, as it is the largest loss in program history. All of the Sooners' points came in the first three quarters. They were three yards away from another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but former OU head coach Bob Stoops called four straight runs into the middle to keep the scoreboard from looking even worse for the Aggies.
OU head coach Brent Venables was a co-defensive coordinator for the Sooners at the time. He reflected on the 2003 matchup this Tuesday, as the two teams are set to face off on Saturday. Venables led a defense that held the Aggies to 54 total yards in the shutout win over a Dennis Franchione-coached team.
“When coach Franchione came to Norman, that was a great day for the Sooners,” Venables said in his weekly press conference.
Franchione made three trips to Norman during his time as Texas A&M’s head coach in 2003-07, but the most memorable one for Venables is certainly the 77-0 OU win. The Aggies went 0-5 against the Sooners under Franchione, with the closest matchup being a 17-16 OU win in College Station in 2006.
Franchione elaborated on the Aggies’ poor performance on both ends in the 2003 loss. The Aggies gave up five touchdown passes in just the first half, as then-Sooner quarterback Jason White tore up Texas A&M’s defense.
"They played well, and we couldn't get anything going," Franchione said after the game in 2003. "That's a bad combination. We just didn't have any answers today. No matter what we tried, it didn't seem to work."
OU and Texas A&M have played each other nine times since the lopsided game in 2003. The Sooners have won seven of the last nine matchups, falling 41-13 in the 2013 Cotton Bowl in the last meeting. The teams took a 13-season break from playing each other with A&M moving to the Southeastern Conference in July 2012, while OU was still in the Big 12 at the time.
Saturday will mark OU’s first matchup with Texas A&M since the Sooners joined the SEC in July 2024. The Sooners will look to maintain their dominance over the Aggies, holding a 19-12 matchup record.
The 2026 rendition of OU-Texas A&M will kick off at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, airing on ESPN2.
This story was edited by Charlie DiVincenzo.