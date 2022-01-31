COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks. 

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

OU ends temporary mask mandate, returns to expectation of indoor masking

OU's mask mandate is set to end on Jan. 31 and will revert to its fall semester "expected" masking guidance. Beginning Feb. 1, the university will expect masking in all indoor settings. According to the email, if a student in a class tests positive, the entire class will be required to mask for two weeks. While cloth masks are still allowed on the Norman campus, KN95 masks or disposable surgical masks are recommended by the university.

Other news:

  • The OU Student Government Association is hosting a webinar on proposed changes to student costs for fall 2022 at 6 p.m., Jan. 31 via Zoom.

Jordan Goldwire

Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire during the game against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 22.

'We didn't settle in': OU basketball's recent slide, 20-year losing streak continue against No. 1 Auburn

After Oklahoma trailed 39-27 at halftime, Umoja Gibson’s bucket cut the deficit to just 50-47 with 12:24 remaining in Saturday’s contest against the No. 1 Tigers. The valiant effort wasn’t enough, however, as Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) couldn’t overcome Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) and fell 86-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss marks Oklahoma’s fifth in its last six games, and despite being close in almost all of them, the Sooners haven’t been able to pull off a big win of late.

Other sports:

OU football:

OU women's basketball:

OU softball:

OU women's gymnastics:

OU men's gymnastics:

OU wrestling:

OU women's tennis:

OU men's tennis:

aster review

A flyer for The Aster Review provided via email.

'We’re done waiting': Student-run arts, literary journal The Aster Review seeks to make up for year lost to COVID

A student-run arts and literary journal is accepting submissions until Feb. 1. The Aster Review, supported by the OU publication World Literature Today, annually publishes a journal featuring visual arts and written pieces done by students at the university. After the 2020 edition was pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19, the Aster Review board is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 edition.

More culture:

Carly Woodard perfect 10

Senior Carly Woodard celebrates after earning a perfect 10 on beam during the meet against Denver on Jan. 30.

PHOTOS: OU women's gymnastics defeats Denver with Carly Woodard's perfect 10 on beam

Women's gymnastics vs. Denver

1 of 5

View the full gallery here.

More photo galleries:

OU Daily Newsletter

Monday, Jan. 31

Men's basketball vs. TCU

  • 8 p.m.

SGA webinar: Tuition, new investments and progress

  • 6 p.m. | More information

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Resume workshop (must RSVP)

Black History Month kickoff

  • 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Women's basketball @ Baylor

  • 7 p.m. | Waco, TX

Thursday, Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 4

Track and Field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Wrestling vs. Little Rock

  • 6 p.m.

Men's tennis vs. Wichita State

  • 6 p.m.

Women's gymnastics vs. TWU

  • 6:45 p.m.

UPB movies: King Richard

Saturday, Feb. 5

Track and field @ Husker Invitational

  • Lincoln, NE

Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State

  • 11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK

Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State

  • TBD

Women's basketball vs. West Virginia

  • 3 p.m.

If you have an event you'd like to have featured, submit it here.

Makenna is the Engagement editor of the OU Daily. Responsible for social media scheduling and posts, the daily and weekly newsletters, and the OU Daily Tik Tok.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments