OU ends temporary mask mandate, returns to expectation of indoor masking
OU's mask mandate is set to end on Jan. 31 and will revert to its fall semester "expected" masking guidance. Beginning Feb. 1, the university will expect masking in all indoor settings. According to the email, if a student in a class tests positive, the entire class will be required to mask for two weeks. While cloth masks are still allowed on the Norman campus, KN95 masks or disposable surgical masks are recommended by the university.
The OU Student Government Association is hosting a webinar on proposed changes to student costs for fall 2022 at 6 p.m., Jan. 31 via Zoom.
'We didn't settle in': OU basketball's recent slide, 20-year losing streak continue against No. 1 Auburn
After Oklahoma trailed 39-27 at halftime, Umoja Gibson’s bucket cut the deficit to just 50-47 with 12:24 remaining in Saturday’s contest against the No. 1 Tigers. The valiant effort wasn’t enough, however, as Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5 Big 12) couldn’t overcome Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) and fell 86-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss marks Oklahoma’s fifth in its last six games, and despite being close in almost all of them, the Sooners haven’t been able to pull off a big win of late.
Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star athlete Erik McCarty
Sooners land commitment from 2022 3-star wide receiver Gavin Freeman
'We still found a way': OU basketball sinks Texas late, notches marquee win despite subpar shooting
No. 18 Sooners knock off No. 9 Texas 65-63 at home, net 1st top-10 win since 2017
5 final takeaways from No. 18 Sooners' 65-63 win over No. 9 Texas
Jocelyn Alo chasing home run record, Olympic goals; Sooners' pitchers sharp as 2022 season approaches
No. 3 Sooners defeat No. 5 Denver 198.200-196.635
No. 1 Sooners fall to No. 2 Stanford, defeat No. 9 Cal at Stanford Open
'He's going to give everything': OU wrestling's Willie McDougald maximizing opportunity as Sooners' 149-pound fill-in
Sooners defeat Furman 4-1, advance to ITA Kickoff Weekend championship
No. 22 Sooners defeat No. 25 Illinois 4-1 in ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament
'We’re done waiting': Student-run arts, literary journal The Aster Review seeks to make up for year lost to COVID
A student-run arts and literary journal is accepting submissions until Feb. 1. The Aster Review, supported by the OU publication World Literature Today, annually publishes a journal featuring visual arts and written pieces done by students at the university. After the 2020 edition was pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19, the Aster Review board is currently accepting submissions for the 2022 edition.
- The popular coffee shop chain Dutch Bros has opened their Norman location this month. You can grab a cup of your favorite drink at the new location at 1230 W. Main St.
PHOTOS: OU women's gymnastics defeats Denver with Carly Woodard's perfect 10 on beam
View the full gallery here.
No. 18 women's basketball takes down No. 9 Texas 65-63
Monday, Jan. 31
Men's basketball vs. TCU
- 8 p.m.
SGA webinar: Tuition, new investments and progress
- 6 p.m. | More information
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Resume workshop (must RSVP)
- 12-1 p.m. | More information
Black History Month kickoff
- 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Women's basketball @ Baylor
- 7 p.m. | Waco, TX
Thursday, Feb. 3
Friday, Feb. 4
Track and Field @ Husker Invitational
- Lincoln, NE
Wrestling vs. Little Rock
- 6 p.m.
Men's tennis vs. Wichita State
- 6 p.m.
Women's gymnastics vs. TWU
- 6:45 p.m.
UPB movies: King Richard
Saturday, Feb. 5
Track and field @ Husker Invitational
- Lincoln, NE
Men's basketball @ Oklahoma State
- 11 a.m. | Stillwater, OK
Women's tennis vs. New Mexico State
- TBD
Women's basketball vs. West Virginia
- 3 p.m.
