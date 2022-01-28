'He's going to give everything': OU wrestling's Willie McDougald maximizing opportunity as Sooners' 149-pound fill-in

With No. 9 Missouri pulling away from No. 21 Oklahoma in their Jan. 20 dual, the Sooners needed a huge upset victory from redshirt freshman Willie McDougald to keep themselves within striking distance.
McDougald came through for OU in the 149-pound matchup, taking down Missouri’s No. 21-ranked Josh Edmond in his first college start.
Trailing late in the third round, McDougald slipped free of Edmond, granting the newcomer a point to force overtime. McDougald scored a riding time advantage in the additional period to help the Sooners come within one point of the Tigers after they trailed 9-5.
“The crowd as the match went on definitely got me into it,” McDougald said. “That was one of the best things I’ve ever felt.”
Though OU ended up losing to Missouri 23-14, McDougald’s victory was a significant bright spot. Given his acclaimed background, his ability to score such an upset isn’t all that surprising.
McDougald hails from Niagara Falls, New York, about 20 miles northwest of Buffalo. The former Niagara Falls High School standout was a three time All-American and two time New York state champion, earning him the No. 17 ranking nationally in the 2020 recruiting class.
As a high school senior, McDougald’s recruitment was altered by COVID-19. Though he was unable to visit OU, he was aware of the wrestling program’s prestige.
Like McDougald, Sooners coach Lou Rosselli began his career in the Buffalo area and took home two state championships in high school. Rosselli was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.
Since his days on the mat in New York, Rosselli has coached 36 wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in his six seasons at OU and was also the USA Freestyle Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2007. The Buffalo connection, combined with Rosselli’s coaching accolades, proved enticing and landed McDougald in Norman.
“I knew he was an Olympian and I knew he coached Olympians,” McDougald said. “I knew he was who I wanted to wrestle for.”
The 149-pound class has been a revolving door this season for OU, which has started three wrestlers in the weight class.
No. 14-ranked Mitch Moore was the Sooners starter to begin the season, going 10-4 before suffering an injury during a match at the Cliff Keen Invitational in early December. The redshirt senior has missed OU’s last seven matches.
In Moore’s absence, Oklahoma continues to be successful in the 149-pound class. Redshirt senior Dom Demas, a two-time 141-pound Big 12 Champion, went 3-1 there before he was also forced off the mat by an injury.
McDougald was next on the depth chart and has filled in admirably.
“I think he’s grown in confidence,” Rosselli said. “I'm confident that Willie will perform. I think Willie loves wrestling and I think he's tough, and I'm excited to watch him go out and compete. He's going to give everything he's got to give, and if he gets himself into a nice little war, I think it'd be good for him.”
In his true freshman season, McDougald only saw action in an extra match against Stanford, winning 9-3, but he made his 2022 debut in the Sooners’ starting lineup against Missouri and defeated Edmond. According to McDougald, the two knew each other from high school wrestling events and he enjoyed taking Edmond down.
McDougald won his next match against Dillon Nichols 15-2 when the Sooners traveled to wrestle Northern Illinois on Jan. 23. McDougald says his constant practice against Moore and Demas — two of the best college wrestlers nationally, in his opinion — gives him confidence to wrestle anyone in the country.
“Those dudes are so good,” McDougald said. “Competing with them everyday took me to another level.”
Now at 2-0 on the season, McDougald has a chance to earn his second ranked win when he meets Iowa State’s No. 21-ranked Jarrett Degen on Friday. Degen is 12-1 this season, winning his last eight matches.
Even going into a match against an imposing opponent, McDougald remains calm, and ready to take care of business. Despite his youth, he’s confident and poised heading into his next match.
“I try to never get too worked up for my matches,” McDougald said. “I've been training at a high level for a very long time. I knew whenever I was getting my shot to get into the starting lineup, I'd be ready.”
