'We still found a way': OU basketball sinks Texas late, notches marquee win despite subpar shooting

The Sooners had the ball and the chance to beat No. 9 Texas for the program’s first top-10 win since 2017.
Junior forward Liz Scott started the possession on the low block and slowly worked her way up to the elbow, where she received the ball. Scott pump faked past her defender, powered through contact, kissed the ball off the glass, and sent the Longhorns home packing.
Scott’s only points of the night happened to be decisive, as No. 18 Oklahoma (18-3, 7-2 Big 12) knocked off No. 9 Texas (15-4, 5-3) 65-63 in a back-and-forth contest that came down to the final seconds. Coming off a surprising 22-point performance Wednesday against Oklahoma State, Scott played the role of unlikely hero again on Saturday.
“We didn't shoot as well as we normally do,” Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk said after her first victory over Texas. “We turn the ball over. Obviously some of that you credit Texas, but we still found a way. I'm really really proud of this group for doing that.
"I think a lot of that is the leadership of (senior forward Madi Williams). I think she continues to elevate our whole team and their belief, their competitiveness and their everyday work.”
Williams posted a dominant performance, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds. She's currently fourth in the Big 12, averaging 18.4 points per game on the season.
“I think she's done an incredible job of doing that this time of year with her leadership and just her bounce, but she also does it in a way that's fun,” Baranczyk said. “She's not yelling at people, she just has this incredible charisma about her and that's been really fun to be able to watch her continue to raise the level of the rest of our team.”
Senior guard Taylor Robertson also had a big night for the Sooners, netting 17 points and three 3-pointers. She was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Robertson also grabbed the defensive rebound that set up Scott’s game-winning make.
“I've been challenging my team to get 50-50 balls all week, all night, all weekend,” Williams said. “I think that they stepped up to the plate and they did what I asked and they did what we needed. We needed energy and they were able to do that. We came out with a win.”
Oklahoma’s 65 points were tied for its lowest total of the season, as the Sooners previously scored 65 on Jan. 23 in their 94-65 loss against Kansas State. Saturday, though, OU was able to overcome the low point total and win a competitive game featuring 19 lead changes.
“It was really fun to be on this side of a game that has 19 lead changes for sure,” Baranczyk said. That's pretty special. To be able to do that, you have to get those 50-50 balls, and you have to rebound the basketball. I thought we did a nice job.
"I thought Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams did a great job in terms of really being able to rebound the basketball tonight. I also feel like our interior did a much better job in terms of being a little bit more physical in the paint on the inside.”
On the day, OU shot just 39 percent from the floor. The Sooners came into the game ranking sixth in the NCAA in 3-pointers per game. OU had to improvise against Texas, as the main source of offense ran dry via just 5-for-19 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
While Williams and Robertson were clearly the stars of the game for the Sooners, the role players were able to step up, too. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who returned from health and safety protocols Jan. 26 against Oklahoma State, delivered her first double-digit outing since Jan. 5 against Iowa State. She finished with 10 points and two assists.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann didn’t have a great shooting night, going just 2-of-10 from the floor, but she found other ways to score and help the Sooners. She finished with eight points and two rebounds.
With 5:19 left in the first half, Vann drilled her lone 3-point shot to extend the Sooners’ lead to 30-22. It looked like OU had a chance to bury the Longhorns early, but Texas came storming back to close the half on an 11-6 run, trimming the Sooners’ halftime lead to 36-33.
The third quarter was sloppy and almost cost the game, as OU only scored 12 total points. After a buzzer-beating prayer from Texas to end the period, Oklahoma trailed 51-48, heading into the final frame on the ropes.
“It wasn't the most beautiful basketball game period,” Baranczyk said. “It wasn't like we just turned it over, though, they did too. We both did. We played at their pace. But I thought tonight we stayed disciplined and stayed pretty steady. I thought defensively we were really good. Great teams find different ways even when the ball doesn't go in.”
In the fourth quarter, OU dug deep to find an energy unseen all season. With 2:07 left in the game, sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot hit her first 3-pointer of the night to sway the lead in OU’s favor 61-60.
The entire bench was on its feet, and the coaching staff was pumping up the crowd on the court. Tot ended up assisting on Scott’s decisive bucket shortly after.
🗣️ 𝘽𝘼𝙉𝙂Nevaeh Tot from deep and Oklahoma is in front again! Get to @BallySportsOK now. #18 OU 61, #9 UT 60 | 1:49 4Q pic.twitter.com/G6sLoqdbsI— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) January 29, 2022
Oklahoma’s win over No. 9 Texas was its first top-10 win since Feb. 11, 2017, when the then-No. 19 Sooners ironically knocked off the No. 8 Longhorns 74-73. Baranczyk said the win ranks among the best of her coaching career.
“This team is so special,” Baranczyk said. “We found a way to win today, uncharacteristically. We turned it over, and we didn't shoot as well. We've been typically outscoring people, but today we found a completely different way.
"Is it the best I’ve felt in terms of coaching and having us prepared and all that kind of stuff? I don't know. But to watch us grit it out and have to get a stop at the end of the game… That was pretty darn special. So it's up there.”
While Oklahoma made just 10 combined 3-pointers in its rivalry week wins over Oklahoma State and the Longhorns, grit and toughness helped it prevail. OU will turn its attention to No. 11 Baylor, at 7 p.m. in Waco on Wednesday, Feb. 2. It’ll be the teams’ second meeting this season after the Sooners beat the Bears 83-77 on Jan. 12.
“We got two wins this week,” Williams said. “I think we came out and we were aggressive in both games. I think we came in and handled business in both games.
"We put in work over the week just to get better as a team regardless of who we play, and I stressed that we use these games to get better, regardless of what's happening or regardless of the outcome, so we can be playing our best basketball in March.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.