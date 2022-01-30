OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners defeat No. 5 Denver 198.200-196.635

No. 3 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated No. 5 Denver (3-1, 0-1) 198.200-196.625 in a conference matchup in Norman on Sunday.
The Sooners entered their second home matchup of the season having won 61 consecutive meets inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
Closing out January with a 𝐁𝐈𝐆 win! pic.twitter.com/utyf57Eu9M— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 30, 2022
On vault, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur posted a 9.9 and freshman Jordan Bowers followed with a 9.875, bringing the Sooners’ score to 49.325 after the first rotation.
Entering the second rotation tied with the teams tied 49.325-49.325, freshman Danielle Sievers scored a career-high 9.9 on bars. Immediately after, LeVasseur tallied a 9.925 to break a career-high herself.
Bowers and junior Ragan Smith posted 9.875s, respectively, which were followed by a 9.975 score from sophomore Audrey Davis. OU finished on bars with a 49.550, handing them a 98.875-98.600 lead.
A slip-up on beam from Bowers earned a 9.350 following a 9.9 by junior Jenna Dunn. LeVasseur continued her consistent day and competed on beam for the first time in her sophomore season, scoring a 9.975.
Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard had the highlight of the event, posting a flawless 10 on beam to help maintain the Sooners’ lead 148.575-147.575.
Heading into the last event of the day on floor, Davis scored a 9.9, priming 9.925s from Woodard, Bowers and freshman Danae Fletcher. On the last performance of the day, Smith scored the team-high on floor with a 9.95 to aid the Sooners’ victory.
Oklahoma will next match up with Texas Woman's University at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 in Norman.
