OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners defeat No. 5 Denver 198.200-196.635

Danielle Sievers

Freshman Danielle Sievers during the meet against Alabama on Jan. 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated No. 5 Denver (3-1, 0-1) 198.200-196.625 in a conference matchup in Norman on Sunday.

The Sooners entered their second home matchup of the season having won 61 consecutive meets inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

On vault, sophomore Katherine LeVasseur posted a 9.9 and freshman Jordan Bowers followed with a 9.875, bringing the Sooners’ score to 49.325 after the first rotation.

Entering the second rotation tied with the teams tied 49.325-49.325, freshman Danielle Sievers scored a career-high 9.9 on bars. Immediately after, LeVasseur tallied a 9.925 to break a career-high herself.

Bowers and junior Ragan Smith posted 9.875s, respectively, which were followed by a 9.975 score from sophomore Audrey Davis. OU finished on bars with a 49.550, handing them a 98.875-98.600 lead.

A slip-up on beam from Bowers earned a 9.350 following a 9.9 by junior Jenna Dunn. LeVasseur continued her consistent day and competed on beam for the first time in her sophomore season, scoring a 9.975.

Fifth-year senior Carly Woodard had the highlight of the event, posting a flawless 10 on beam to help maintain the Sooners’ lead 148.575-147.575.

Heading into the last event of the day on floor, Davis scored a 9.9, priming 9.925s from Woodard, Bowers and freshman Danae Fletcher. On the last performance of the day, Smith scored the team-high on floor with a 9.95 to aid the Sooners’ victory.

Oklahoma will next match up with Texas Woman's University at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 in Norman.

